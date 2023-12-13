The grand final of the 2023 Apertura Tournament has already been defined, of the Liga MX: America vs Tigers. We are so close to meeting the champion of this semester, but the Stove Football heading towards Closing 2024 is still moving.
Here are the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of C2024:
The transfer specialist, Fernando Esquivelannounced that there is already a total agreement between directives for the defense of the Racing Avellaneda, obtaining one hundred percent of the letter in exchange for almost four million dollars. The Argentine will sign with Blue Cross until 2027.
The side is the first loss of the TolucaThis was confirmed by the club.
“I have finished my stage and I have nothing more to thank the institution, starting with Don Valentín”he declared, after two years at the institution.
The Argentine resigned from his position as coach of Cougars arguing that his decision was due to personal issues.
The Turk had a contract until May 2024 and promised that he will not take on any team until next summer.
After the resignation of Antonio Mohamedthe directive of National University He chose as his new strategist the person who had been the Argentine's assistant for the last 20 years.
His compatriot will take charge of the project to give it continuity.
“We are going to continue this path that Antonio started. I am soaked in his ideas, they have been working together for 20 years, there is always a personal issue that may vary, but the ideas are the same and knowledge is a starting point”he declared.
After a successful passage, the helmsman left the Atlantean of the Expansion League.
The team itself announced that it was a bilateral decision, since the strategist will take a break from his duties to continue his preparation as a helmsman and to work on his professional growth.
The Venezuelan has agreed to terminate the contract that linked him to the River Plate until 2025.
The forward has a formal offer from Pachucawho is already working with his agent to incorporate him as of January 2024. There are also surveys of the Emelec of Ecuador and clubs of the MLS.
Pachuca signed the Colombian, who in 2023 played in the National Athletic from his country, as reported by the newspaper Super Sports.
The midfielder's contract will be for four years, so he will soon travel to Mexico to sign his signature.
Several Mexican teams want to repatriate the Mexican left back from the Racing Genk from Belgium. America, Chivas, Striped, Tigers and Blue Cross have already asked about their services, however, the conditions of the Smurfs They have been a hindrance, apart from the fact that the price can be high.
The national team and its entourage will analyze the offers.
Fernando Esquivel announced that there are advanced procedures with Tigers so that he America validate the Chilean's purchase, since the minutes objective imposed at the beginning has been met. Those from Coapa love the defender and he also wants to stay in El Nido.
Striped exercised the purchase option for the pivot, who was on loan since the FC Volunteer from Romania. The pass was obtained for 500 thousand euros, while the Azulcrema youth player has signed until 2026.
The defender continues to lengthen his career in football, although he does so in Expansion League. He Atlético Morelia He announced it as his reinforcement, coming from Celaya.
On the other hand, the Canaries They said goodbye to the defenders Gustavo Guzman and Victor Milke and the Ecuadorian midfielder Jonny Uchuarias well as the forward Brian 'La Cobra' Mendoza.
Tigers They have already agreed to extend the center's contract until 2025, and they have also agreed on minute clauses and other objectives in the last season to be able to extend a third year, that is, until 2026.
The link with the royals was about to end this December.
Fox Sports was able to confirm that the left back will renew with America regardless of the result of the final. In accordance with Carlos Hernandezthe agreement between the capital and the youth player Puma is for six months.
El Chapo will return with Lionafter completing your loan for one year with the Everton de Viña del Mar From Chile.
The midfielder's numbers with the Andean team were 1,332 minutes in 22 games, 16 as a starter, scoring on a couple of occasions and assisting on another five, culminating as the leader in assists and finishing as the fourth player with the most shots with 36.
After the departure of Mario Garciathe directive of Atlantean He analyzes who will be his substitute and it could be Borita, who served as an assistant in the last tournament. His only experience as a helmsman was with Wolves BUAP in the maximum circuit and this would be the first in the Expansion League.
After not entering into the plans of Queretarothe forward would be close to leaving the Liga MX to return to his country.
According to the information of Mac Resendizreporter ESPNthe Brazilian is in the orbit of Corinthians, Santos FC and Guarani to be their reinforcement for the 2024 season.
The source assured that El Lobo has already handed over his house and received his settlement so he can leave.
It is known that the defender no longer enters into plans of Blue Crossit is even said that he himself is negotiating his departure because his contract runs until 2025. According to the portal Go BlueThe Titan is in the crosshairs of Tolucaalthough he would not be the only one interested, since another person who raises his hand is the Puebla.
Pachuca will have the return of the Ecuadorian, who was on loan with the Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain.
However, the attacker is not in the Uruguayan coach's plans. Guillermo AlmadaTherefore, the report of Transfers Liga MX He indicated that the Tuzos will use it as a bargaining chip and the most accessible solution is to do it in an exchange with their sister club. Lion.
The exchange could be for Spanish Borja Sanchez.
Despite being in the grand final, Tigers He had already been thinking about the future for a while, which is why negotiations continue to get the Argentine from Santos Laguna. The newspaper Super Sports reported that the royals already have a verbal agreement for the midfielder, missing details such as the length of the contract.
