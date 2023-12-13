Here are the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of C2024:

🚨👹 OFFICIAL. Fernando Navarro is absent in Toluca. 🔴 The versatile Mexican player leaves the Devils after 2 years. 🔴 My people from Toluca, your time at the Club was… I read them. 👀 Via: player's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/TfA6QzrxCV — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 13, 2023

“I have finished my stage and I have nothing more to thank the institution, starting with Don Valentín”he declared, after two years at the institution.

Pumas makes the departure of Antonio Mohamed official. El Turco resigns due to “personal issues.”

Very strange.

In almost nine months the face of Pumas changed. Opinions on his resignation? pic.twitter.com/kfG4mribzF — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) December 12, 2023

The Turk had a contract until May 2024 and promised that he will not take on any team until next summer.

We welcome Gustavo Lema as our new Technical Director. 🙌

We will work together in search of achieving all objectives. 👊 #DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos pic.twitter.com/CrH057vJz4 — PUMAS (@PumasMX) December 12, 2023

His compatriot will take charge of the project to give it continuity.

“We are going to continue this path that Antonio started. I am soaked in his ideas, they have been working together for 20 years, there is always a personal issue that may vary, but the ideas are the same and knowledge is a starting point”he declared.

OFFICIAL. Mario García has ceased to be Technical Director of Atlante FC. ➡️ 152 matches directed

✅ 72 wins

➖ 47 tied

❌ 33 lost pic.twitter.com/IbOw9mxoN1 — Liga MX Draft (@DraftFutMX) December 12, 2023

The team itself announced that it was a bilateral decision, since the strategist will take a break from his duties to continue his preparation as a helmsman and to work on his professional growth.

🚨 #River | Pachuca comes in deep through Salomón Rondon. pic.twitter.com/s0xl8t6cJF — Millo Folder 🐔 (@CarpetaMillo_) December 13, 2023

The forward has a formal offer from Pachucawho is already working with his agent to incorporate him as of January 2024. There are also surveys of the Emelec of Ecuador and clubs of the MLS.

🚨 Nelson Deossa (23) is very close to becoming a new player of the #Pachuca. He #Huila agreed with the Mexicans to sell the steering wheel 🇨🇴 👀 The transfer was agreed for 70% and the 'opita' group will keep 30%, in case of future sale pic.twitter.com/IW1uccVNSo — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) December 11, 2023

The midfielder's contract will be for four years, so he will soon travel to Mexico to sign his signature.

The national team and its entourage will analyze the offers.

OMAR GOVEA is the entire tweet pic.twitter.com/iR6qOIzpAw — JAVI ALONSO ⭐️ (@javialonsordz) May 14, 2023

Official 🚨 Leobardo López is a new player of the @C_A_Morelia The 40-year-old footballer comes to cover the losses in the red and yellow defense. pic.twitter.com/nc3yb9oxcd — Sebastián Esvel (@SebastianEsVel) December 11, 2023

On the other hand, the Canaries They said goodbye to the defenders Gustavo Guzman and Victor Milke and the Ecuadorian midfielder Jonny Uchuarias well as the forward Brian 'La Cobra' Mendoza.

The link with the royals was about to end this December.

He's leaving Chile!🇨🇱 Everton de Viña del Mar thanked Luis Montes. After his time in Mexico, specifically at Club León, he tried his luck on Andean soil.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oNySrSFKS3 — TV Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) December 12, 2023

The midfielder's numbers with the Andean team were 1,332 minutes in 22 games, 16 as a starter, scoring on a couple of occasions and assisting on another five, culminating as the leader in assists and finishing as the fourth player with the most shots with 36.

Mario García Covalles would be leaving the technical direction of @Atlanteremained on the bench since the creation of the @LigaMXExpansion winning 3 titles with the “Potros” Names begin to be shuffled, with Daniel Alcántar García taking the lead. Info: @HumbertoTorresV pic.twitter.com/gwHzSWF6cg — Jorge Román Bonilla Waldo (@Ro_Bonilla) December 10, 2023

According to the information of Mac Resendizreporter ESPNthe Brazilian is in the orbit of Corinthians, Santos FC and Guarani to be their reinforcement for the 2024 season.

The source assured that El Lobo has already handed over his house and received his settlement so he can leave.

However, the attacker is not in the Uruguayan coach's plans. Guillermo AlmadaTherefore, the report of Transfers Liga MX He indicated that the Tuzos will use it as a bargaining chip and the most accessible solution is to do it in an exchange with their sister club. Lion.

The exchange could be for Spanish Borja Sanchez.