The 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXculminated with the championship of AmericaHowever, Clausura 2024 is just around the corner and with even more reason, the Stove Football It's burning.
Here is the latest news heading into C2024:
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that the defender will be a new player of the Blue Crosssince there is total agreement between directives for the definitive transfer in exchange for two million dollars.
For now the directive of the National Montevideo is dissolving the transfer that the charrúa had with the Bay from Brazil.
According to the newspaper Super Sports, Striped He is already in negotiations for the Argentine to be his reinforcement. The intention is a definitive purchase.
The attacking midfielder, emerged in Central Rosaryis considered one of the jewels of Córdoba Workshops.
After his arrival at the club has been rumored for more than a month, Blue Cross finally made it official. The Argentine coach arrived in Mexico City and stated that he will do everything possible to have a competitive squad.
“We like to control the game with the ball, we like to think about the opponent's goal, we want to be proactive”were the words of the South American, who has just lost the Ecuadorian soccer final with Valley Independent.
After the departure of the Argentine Juan Brunetta, Santos Laguna He has already found his replacement in the Uruguayan, from National Montevideo.
“Warriors, I am ready to put on the green and white, see you in the Laguna”said the offensive midfielder in a short video that the club shared on its social networks.
After being fired from Lion for the failure in Club World Cupthe Argentine helmsman would have already found a new challenge.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo announced that the South American has advanced negotiations to become the new strategist of the Cruzeiro from Brazil.
The source added that the talks are in their final stages, as both parties are fine-tuning the details of the contract.
The central defender who left behind Chivaswould now join the Mazatlan to stay active in Mexican soccer.
After the captain's departure Nestor Vidrio, the Cañoneros are looking for someone with experience, which the 34-year-old defender has. In a few days his signing could become official.
For the arch of Blue Cross The number of candidates continues to increase. The portal Halftime shared that the celestial board has advanced negotiations for the Colombian from Valley Independentthat is, one of the new coach's trusted men Martin Anselmiafter being part of the titles of the Ecuador Cup and the South American Cup.
The name of the Argentine midfielder Valley Independent It is another that has sounded strongly, however, Halftime indicated that the directive of Machine It is not contemplated to negotiate for the letter, unless it is a reasonable price.
As had been mentioned, Chivas closed the signing of the side Pachuca in definitive transfer. The Tuzos tried in every way to get the red and white youth player into the negotiation Armando Gonzalezwho plays as a forward, however, Guadalajara did not accept him.
The defender's contract is for four years.
After being elected president of Boca Juniorsthe Argentinian Juan roman riquelme He already has goals in mind and one of them would be his compatriot from Striped.
In the Argentine press the name of the midfielder is once again linked to the Xeneizes, although for now there have been no negotiations. However, things would not be easy for the Argentine club because El Artista has just recently renewed his contract with Monterrey until December 2024.
It seems that his expulsion in the final will be dear to the winger. Tigers. He Atlas He is looking for the Tiburones Rojos youth player on loan.
On the other hand, the Record Diary assures that they would be looking for it to reach Orlegi Group as part of the payment for Juan Brunetta.
The Argentine strategist landed this Monday in Guadalajara. The intention of Chivas is to officially announce his hiring in the coming days.
Mazatlan announced that the central defender will not continue with the squad. The captain of the purple club arrived at Guard1anes 2021, playing more than six thousand minutes of play in six tournaments.
For some time now, the interest in Europe in the defender of the America, especially in England. However, Fernando Esquivel revealed that there is already an offer from the Fulhamalthough there is also another Naples from Italy. From Coapa there is a green light to evaluate.
Last week it was reported that El Titán could return to Juarezwhich would be a reality. Fernando Esquivel explained that the defense reached an agreement with Blue Cross to terminate your contract. The 2018 World Cup winner arrives as a free agent and will sign until 2026.
The American defender signed a new contract that links him with Mazatlan for the next two years, plus another two optional years.
Fer Esquivel revealed that Lion paid a clause close to a million dollars to dissolve the Uruguayan coach's contract with the Liverpool Montevideo. There is a total agreement for his arrival, he would sign for one year with an automatic option for another year based on meeting objectives.
The Colombian midfielder Blue Cross It is polled from France, Germany, Portugal and Belgium.
Due to this, it was revealed that the cement team already has a formal offer of around eight million dollars, however, the team has not yet been revealed.
In some media they indicate that Cougars He does not plan to get rid of the Argentine striker, however, others say the opposite.
Some media have shared that the university board has offered Veneno to the entire Liga MXin special to Blue Cross and Striped.
It can be known that there is a total agreement between directives for the right back to leave Tigers and join Santos Laguna.
The agreement would be a loan for one year with a purchase option.
