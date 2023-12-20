Here is the latest news heading into C2024:

For now the directive of the National Montevideo is dissolving the transfer that the charrúa had with the Bay from Brazil.

The attacking midfielder, emerged in Central Rosaryis considered one of the jewels of Córdoba Workshops.

Martín Anselmi, new Cruz Azul coach, lost the League Final in Ecuador after losing 3-0 on penalties against Liga de Quito. pic.twitter.com/y94F5CNOaH — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 17, 2023

“We like to control the game with the ball, we like to think about the opponent's goal, we want to be proactive”were the words of the South American, who has just lost the Ecuadorian soccer final with Valley Independent.

“Warriors, I am ready to put on the green and white, see you in the Laguna”said the offensive midfielder in a short video that the club shared on its social networks.

The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo announced that the South American has advanced negotiations to become the new strategist of the Cruzeiro from Brazil.

The source added that the talks are in their final stages, as both parties are fine-tuning the details of the contract.

After the captain's departure Nestor Vidrio, the Cañoneros are looking for someone with experience, which the 34-year-old defender has. In a few days his signing could become official.

José Castillo, closed as Chivas' first REINFORCEMENT for Clausura 2024https://t.co/fE7uRaJ3U7 pic.twitter.com/nuLRxPVWWZ — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) December 19, 2023

The defender's contract is for four years.

In the Argentine press the name of the midfielder is once again linked to the Xeneizes, although for now there have been no negotiations. However, things would not be easy for the Argentine club because El Artista has just recently renewed his contract with Monterrey until December 2024.

On the other hand, the Record Diary assures that they would be looking for it to reach Orlegi Group as part of the payment for Juan Brunetta.

OFFICIAL. Néstor Vidrio is out of Mazatlán FC. ▶️ He remains a free agent. pic.twitter.com/lGGlQNh3Cm — Liga MX Draft (@DraftFutMX) December 19, 2023

🚨⚓ EXCL. RENEWS VENTURA ALVARADO. 🟢 It is a fact, Ventura signed a new contract that links him to Mazatlán for the next 2 years + 2 years option. 🟢 Given the loss of Néstor, Ventura plans to occupy that FM defense position, leader of the defense. ℹ️ For @365scoresMX pic.twitter.com/6JdVdduSTy — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 19, 2023

Due to this, it was revealed that the cement team already has a formal offer of around eight million dollars, however, the team has not yet been revealed.

Some media have shared that the university board has offered Veneno to the entire Liga MXin special to Blue Cross and Striped.

The agreement would be a loan for one year with a purchase option.