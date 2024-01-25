Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 is about to be played, of the Liga MXHowever the Stove Football continues, as there are still clubs making moves in the famous 'panic buying'.
In addition to this, we are one week away from seeing the transfer market closed, so we leave you the latest news on rumors and signings of the Liga MX.
Finally this Tuesday the return of Chicharito at Chivas after almost 14 years.
The striker will be presented next Saturday at the Akron Stadium.
Toluca yielded to the Brazilian with the Corinthians of Brazil in order to free up a place for foreigners.
The newspaper Balloon from Brazil reported that the Scarlets are willing to negotiate for the striker's letter and give in to their claims.
Santos Laguna Looks for a central defender to make up for the Ecuadorian's loss Felix Torres and according to the journalist Gianluca DiMarzio the board found it in the A series from Italy.
The Warriors began contacts with the Hellas Verona to negotiate the transfer of the 22-year-old Argentine, who can also develop as a full-back on both wings.
Although his signing with the Fiorentina of Italy, in the end the Uruguayan will remain in the Americaas reported by the Record Diarywhich closed his contract.
According to the newspaper, the Italian team did not respond within the established deadline, so the option of releasing him was closed.
After approaching the FIFA to see if the signing of the right back is viable, Blue Cross he knows he can do it.
The celestial team is in advanced negotiations, as it has already reached an agreement with the Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands, however, for now the Porto of Portugal terminate the loan of the national team that ends in mid-2024.
The Uruguayan goalkeeper who plays in the Atlético Morelia of the Expansion Leagueleaves with him Velez Sarsfield from Argentina.
The Uruguayan World Cup player leaves free after terminating his relationship with the Canaries.
In the end, Braves gave in to let the Argentine leave, as the Argentine journalist commented Cesar Merlo.
The attacker will play with the Racing Avellaneda from Argentina on a one-year loan with a purchase option for 70 percent of the pass.
Queretaro made official the arrival of the Venezuelan midfielder, who arrives on loan for one year and with an option to purchase from Emelec from Ecuador.
“Samuel is ready to defend this shield. We already want to see you with our colors! #HeartandEndurance”published as a team on social networks.
Mazatlan made official the signing of the Argentine attacker of the Cougars.
Both teams agreed to a one-year loan with an option to buy.
According to the newspaper Super Sportsthe Paraguayan is already a player of the Toluca because there is an agreement with Blue Cross. The defender and full-back would arrive at the Mexican club on a one-year loan with an option to purchase.
After a while without playing Cougarsthe Argentine terminated his contract with the Auriazul club and now as a free agent signed with the Lanus from Argentina, where he will play for one year with the possibility of extending his bond for another year.
