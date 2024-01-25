In addition to this, we are one week away from seeing the transfer market closed, so we leave you the latest news on rumors and signings of the Liga MX.

The striker will be presented next Saturday at the Akron Stadium.

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Pedro Raúl leaves Toluca and is sold to Corinthians. 👇👇https://t.co/Hj9QDHkTbt — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 23, 2024

The newspaper Balloon from Brazil reported that the Scarlets are willing to negotiate for the striker's letter and give in to their claims.

The Italian journalist @NicoSchira has revealed that Argentine defender Bruno Amione will be Santos Laguna's new reinforcement. In an operation that he says is 3.5 million euros and he signs a 4-year contract with Guerreros del @ClubSantos pic.twitter.com/4GAt43Zvt9 — ComarcaDeportiva (@ComarcaDeporte) January 24, 2024

The Warriors began contacts with the Hellas Verona to negotiate the transfer of the 22-year-old Argentine, who can also develop as a full-back on both wings.

LAST MOMENT Inform @carlos_ponz that Brian Rodríguez's transfer to Fiorentina finally fell through. The Italian club took longer than expected to respond to the final offer. More details coming soon pic.twitter.com/mdGpCHXkhF — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) January 24, 2024

According to the newspaper, the Italian team did not respond within the established deadline, so the option of releasing him was closed.

ATTENTION, HEAVENLY Cruz Azul resolved the issue of the regulations and in the coming days you could close the transfer of Jorge Sánchez. Both La Maquina and Ajax (owner of the letter) have already reached an agreement. What's missing for it to be official?

Further:… pic.twitter.com/SdQZi1j2fb — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) January 25, 2024

The celestial team is in advanced negotiations, as it has already reached an agreement with the Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands, however, for now the Porto of Portugal terminate the loan of the national team that ends in mid-2024.

🚨Sebastián Sosa is Vélez's new reinforcement.

*️⃣He arrives on loan for one year from Atlético Morelia 🇲🇽 and there will be an option for the goalkeeper to extend his contract until December 2025. pic.twitter.com/M2id5nKEeF — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 25, 2024

The Uruguayan World Cup player leaves free after terminating his relationship with the Canaries.

🚨Agustín Urzi will play in Racing after several days of negotiations.

*️⃣Juárez gives it on loan for one year and with a purchase option of US$1,700,000 for 70% of the pass. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/ZqDaS2btKx — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 24, 2024

The attacker will play with the Racing Avellaneda from Argentina on a one-year loan with a purchase option for 70 percent of the pass.

Samuel Sosa arrived at Querétaro after playing 24 games with Emelec from Ecuador. 3 goals

3 assists

1 thousand 512 minutes pic.twitter.com/kj4ykBzC4v — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 25, 2024

“Samuel is ready to defend this shield. We already want to see you with our colors! #HeartandEndurance”published as a team on social networks.

Both teams agreed to a one-year loan with an option to buy.

🚨👹 CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX. Juan Escobar will be a new player for Club Deportivo Toluca. Loan for 1 year with purchase option. pic.twitter.com/t3c2S9sFqM — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 25, 2024