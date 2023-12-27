The 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXculminated with the championship of AmericaHowever, Clausura 2024 is just around the corner and with even more reason, the Stove Football It's burning.
Here is the latest news heading into C2024:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the newspaper ACEthe directive of Cougars would be looking for accommodation for the forward, so he would have been offered to Rayados de Monterrey and Blue Cross.
The Argentine has a contract with the university students until December 2024.
He Guild from Brazil does not throw in the towel, after having been rejected by the Argentine last week.
The same president of the Brazilian club, Celso Rigoadmitted that there is still a possibility of adding it and even the journalist Farid Germano Filho He assured that the negotiations have been revived in the last hours.
In the end, the sports president of Monterey, Antonio Noriegaadmitted that El Mellizo does not want to take the option of Immortal Tricolor and wants to continue in the Sultana del Norte.
In the end, Toluca won the contest Boca Juniors from Argentina to sign the central defender, as reported by the Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo. The same source details that the negotiation will close at seven million dollars, with a four-year contract.
The Uruguayan has just been champion of Uruguayan football with the Liverpool Montevideoof which he is captain.
For more news about Mexican soccer
No more Chicote in Verde Valle. Chivas announced the official withdrawal of the left back, who will continue his career in the Necaxa.
It was known that Guadalajara had offered to renew his contract, but he did not like the clauses placed in case of possible cases of indiscipline, so he left through the back door. The defender agreed with the Rays as a free player and will sign for three years.
In accordance with ESPN, Blue Cross closed the signing of the 30-year-old Argentine midfielder, which was an express request from the new coach, also an Argentine Martin Anselmiwho directed him in the Valley Independent from Ecuador.
After being linked with clubs in England and Italy, the defender America Now it is also under the magnifying glass of Seville of Spain and the Flamengo of Brazil, as reported by the Record Diary. However, so far there is no formal offer for the Uruguayan.
Blue Cross arranged the transfer of the Brazilian to Strength of his country in almost the amount in which he bought it, he detailed the Record Diary.
La Maquina acquired the attacker just six months ago for $4.5 million, selling him for $4.3 million.
The Argentinian and Blue Cross They reached an agreement to terminate the contract, leaving the attacker as a free agent to be able to negotiate with whoever he wants. The South American was currently on loan with the Atlético Tucumán.
For now, it is mentioned that it has offers from Peru, Chile and Argentina.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel shared that the Argentine's move to Santos Laguna. An agreement was reached with the board of Students of La Plata2.5 million dollars for the letter, apart from the central defender signing for three years.
According Fernando Esquivel and 365 Scores MXfrom Argentina they have offered the two players to Xolos. And although Tijuana accepts interest, the cost would be the main obstacle because it is close to ten million dollars.
Sanchez He plays as a midfielder and plays in the Belgrano of his country, while Fernandez He is a forward and defends Defense and Justice.
365 Scores MX revealed that there are efforts initiated Necaxa by the Argentine America. The Rays want a loan, so the Eagles have asked for time to evaluate the situation.
The winger was requested by the technician Eduardo Fentanes.
Last week it was announced that the Colombian would no longer be with the Blue Cross because it would reach Necaxa and it seems that this will be the case. It would be a loan for one year with a purchase option.
It is mentioned that the forward is already in Aguascalientes for medical examinations and signing.
Now that the Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón was announced as helmsman of the Cruzeiro from Brazil, already has his first express order and it is for the Argentine midfielder, whom he coached in Lionas reported by the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira.
Atlético San Luis announced the incorporation of the two players from the Tapatíoof the Expansion Leaguesubsidiary of the Chivas.
This will be the midfielder's second stage with the Potosinos, while El Tepa, who plays as a forward, will have his first.
According David Espinosa of Fox Sportsthe Ponchito representative is offering it to the Blue Cross, something that is seen with good eyes. Nevertheless, Rayados de Monterrey He hasn't said anything about it.
The Peruvian of University Sports from his country arrived in Mexico City to report with the Cougars. The midfielder assured that the history of the Auriazul club was what made him choose to come to Mexico, and he will also seek to gain the support of the fans.
It could be this week when his signing becomes official.
The Mexican defender was on loan with the Atlanta United of the MLSbut now you must report with Tigers in the next few days, because it does enter into plans.
“Purata's good performance with Atlanta United, plus the need he feels (Robert) Siboldi to have one more central defender, makes Purata come back”he pointed out Diego Medina of TUDN.
The directive of America He made a renewal offer to the left back, which according to what he learned Monumental Eagleswas accepted.
Despite the defender's permanence, the doubt remains whether this position will be reinforced with someone else.
By not entering into plans Chivasthe Mexican with also Peruvian nationality could leave the Liga MX.
Juanfutbol reported that the Sporting Cristal from Peru is in negotiations to acquire the services of the forward. Likewise, there is talk of a possible return of the attacker to the Puebla.
From South America they assure that the Brazilian star has been offered to several clubs in the Liga MX, although names are not mentioned. The winger known as 'Cebolinha' is valued at ten million euros and has a contract with the Flamengo of their country until the summer of 2026.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Liga #signings #heading #C2024 #Ormeño #Ponchito #Pereira #39Chicote39 #Núñez #Suárez
Leave a Reply