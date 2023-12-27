Here is the latest news heading into C2024:

The Argentine has a contract with the university students until December 2024.

The same president of the Brazilian club, Celso Rigoadmitted that there is still a possibility of adding it and even the journalist Farid Germano Filho He assured that the negotiations have been revived in the last hours.

In the end, the sports president of Monterey, Antonio Noriegaadmitted that El Mellizo does not want to take the option of Immortal Tricolor and wants to continue in the Sultana del Norte.

CONFIRMED. Federico Pereira is a new player for Deportivo Toluca FC. He arrives from Liverpool FC. pic.twitter.com/FmTcYSM0Xa — Liga MX Draft (@DraftFutMX) December 26, 2023

The Uruguayan has just been champion of Uruguayan football with the Liverpool Montevideoof which he is captain.

Thank you for these 4 years. Good luck on your path, 'Chicote'. pic.twitter.com/hRl6m1BSYd — CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 27, 2023

It was known that Guadalajara had offered to renew his contract, but he did not like the clauses placed in case of possible cases of indiscipline, so he left through the back door. The defender agreed with the Rays as a free player and will sign for three years.

Ready, closed ✅🔒 🇧🇷 Moisés Vieira leaves Cruz Azul 🔵 and only 6 months after leaving Fortaleza, he returns to the Brazilian club for sale 💵 It goes between 3.2-3.3 million dollars A little profit for the Machine It must be remembered that Azul only paid 3MDD and 2 payments were pending in 2024 pic.twitter.com/yRZHlCjvdA — DIEGOL ⚽️ (@Diegol90Mx) December 24, 2023

La Maquina acquired the attacker just six months ago for $4.5 million, selling him for $4.3 million.

🚨🚂 CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX. Ramiro Carrera terminates contract with Cruz Azul. 🟢 These days the termination was signed and the payment plan was agreed for Carrera to become a Free Agent. His time at “La Maquina” was… I read them. 👀 🗞️ PRIM: @AdrianoSavalli pic.twitter.com/sXltPOllM2 — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 24, 2023

For now, it is mentioned that it has offers from Peru, Chile and Argentina.

Santos has a new center back on the right: Santiago Nuñez (23) is defensively effective and intelligent. The defensive aerial game is not his strong suit, but it is offensively. With the ball he provides progression through passes and involvement in starting sequences. The question is, goodbye to… pic.twitter.com/3THQjZ9Ew8 — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) December 26, 2023

🚨🐶 EXCL. @365scoresMX. Ulises Sánchez and Nicolás Fernández OFFERED to Xolos de Tijuana. 🟢 From Argentina (Agency) they have offered the Argentine combo: Sánchez and Fernández as star signings for Tijuana in the next tournament. 🟢 Tijuana accepts interest, however… pic.twitter.com/mVdP1rUDeH — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 25, 2023

Sanchez He plays as a midfielder and plays in the Belgrano of his country, while Fernandez He is a forward and defends Defense and Justice.

The winger was requested by the technician Eduardo Fentanes.

It is mentioned that the forward is already in Aguascalientes for medical examinations and signing.

Welcome, @tepaglez9! ✍️ We announce striker José de Jesús González as our second addition ahead of the #Clausura2024. 📝 https://t.co/SLChIyQXM9#WithAlmaPotosina pic.twitter.com/T4oeyZzCXM — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) December 27, 2023

This will be the midfielder's second stage with the Potosinos, while El Tepa, who plays as a forward, will have his first.

🇵🇪🐾 “Pumas is a club with a lot of history, which has a great fan base. “I am going to work and give my all to be able to achieve things with the club,” Piero Quispe. pic.twitter.com/eexH2e5hb8 — ZEL (@Mariazelzel) December 27, 2023

It could be this week when his signing becomes official.

“Purata's good performance with Atlanta United, plus the need he feels (Robert) Siboldi to have one more central defender, makes Purata come back”he pointed out Diego Medina of TUDN.

Despite the defender's permanence, the doubt remains whether this position will be reinforced with someone else.

Juanfutbol reported that the Sporting Cristal from Peru is in negotiations to acquire the services of the forward. Likewise, there is talk of a possible return of the attacker to the Puebla.