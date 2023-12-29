The 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXculminated with the championship of AmericaHowever, Clausura 2024 is just around the corner and with even more reason, the Stove Football It's burning.
Here is the latest news heading into C2024:
Mazatlan added the central defender to their ranks, from Pachucaalthough his letter belongs to Striped.
According to information from the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe defender will play the next six months on loan.
He America He has already sent a formal offer for the right back, which is close to what the club is asking for. Atlético San LuisThis was reported by the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel.
Both the footballer and his agent are willing to change their scene.
He Toluca announced with a short video the incorporation of the midfielder, from the Pachuca.
The Hidalgo youth player, better known as Tony, lived two stages with the Tuzos, as he was on loan for a time with the Queretaro.
The Uruguayan left behind the Cougars to put on the jacket Blue Cross. In his first statements, El Toro assured that he wanted to change teams due to the great history that the celestial team has.
“New stage. Very happy to start this new path. The commitment is to dedication and day-to-day work. From now on, one more cement factory”the forward wrote on social media.
In recent days it has been almost certain that the extreme of the Chivas would join the ranks of Blue Crosshowever, it does not end up closing.
Added to this, according to the journalist Fernando CevallosAt the last minute, another proposal for the World Cup appeared and it is about Turkish football, although the name of the club was not revealed.
Without knowing if the expulsion in the grand final of the Apertura 2023 was expensive, the winger will no longer wear the colors of Tigers.
The Red Sharks youth player arrives at Atlas on loan for one year, ensuring that he is very happy with this new challenge.
Cesar Merlo announced that Puebla look for the striker who will replace Memo Martinez. The journalist indicated that La Franja has already opened negotiations with the Hurricane from Argentina to take over the Uruguayan's services.
The intention of the Aztec club is to buy one hundred percent of the letter, which is supposedly valued at 5 million in Transfermarkt. The Uruguayan has a contract with El Globo until December 2024.
According Fernando Esquivel, Striped will seek to make another 'bombshell' from the Old Continent. The objective of the royals is the Brazilian striker of the Fulham of England, with whom they are already entering into negotiations.
After being discharged by the Tolucathe right back found accommodation to continue his career in the Liga MX. The multifunctional defender arrives Puebla as a free agent and signs a six-month contract.
Betting on the future, Atlético San Luis announced the hiring of the 18-year-old young man who emerged from Atlanta United of the MLS.
The midfielder is selected for the Aztec U-18 team and will now seek to grow in the Potosí team.
The goalkeeper reached an agreement with the board of directors of Cougars to sign a contract renewal for three more years, as reported ESPN.
In this way, the Auriazul club rewards the work of the Acapulcan, who is now the national team.
The Peruvian had already landed this week in Mexico City and finally this Thursday, Cougars made his incorporation official. The 22-year-old midfielder comes from being champion with the University Sports of his country.
UNAM assured that the South American is a footballer who exudes 'talent and creativity'.
Journalist David Medrano reported in his column Record Diary that the directive of Lion decided not to make good the purchase option they had for the forward, so he returned to the Mazatlan.
Your competence in attack will be Yostin Valadezwinner of the reality show TV Azteca, “Debut FC”.
As mentioned, the Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamóntoday in the Cruzeiro from Brazil, wants his compatriot for his new project.
Apparently, everything has already been agreed for El Perro to leave Lionmissing minimal details.
A week ago it was announced that the Venezuelan would terminate his contract with the River Plate from Argentino for a change of scenery.
After separating from the Millionaire, the forward's destiny would be Pachucawell Cesar Merlo He assured that the contract has already been closed, so the South American would sign until December 2025.
Queretaro he took over the services of both players. Vega He is a left back and arrives from Tijuanawhile Venegas manifests itself as central and lateral defense, arriving from Mazatlan.
In accordance with Jaqueline Almodovarof Fox Sports, Braves will be done with the hiring of the midfielder Toluca.
The youth player played 28 official matches in all competitions during 2023 without scoring or assisting.
Little by little the new team is taking shape. The Celestial Machine. This week the Uruguayan left back, from the National Montevideo of his country.
Although it was already known in advance, finally Tigers announced this week the signing of the Argentine midfielder, from Santos Laguna.
The Colombian forward left Blue Cross to be part of the Necaxa. Both institutions agreed to a one-year loan with an option to purchase, with the Rayos absorbing the salary payment.
After many rumors, in the end the Argentine leaves Ciudad Universitaria. The forward says goodbye to Cougars and Mexican soccer to continue his adventure in Brazil with the Cruzeiro.
After 60 scores with the university students, El Veneno left.
Initially it was known that Chivas and Blue Cross were competing for the signing of the talented midfielder from Necaxa, although the latter assured that they had not contemplated letting him go. However, according to the account Young Mexican Soccer Playersso much America as Striped They joined the fight for the Aztec youth team.
