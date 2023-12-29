Here is the latest news heading into C2024:

🚨Luis Gustavo Sánchez is Mazatlán's new reinforcement.

*️⃣Pachuca gives it on loan for 6 months. He is already in ✈️ to report with his new team.

*️⃣If the letter is still from Rayados. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/XUrAmvwliP — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 29, 2023

According to information from the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe defender will play the next six months on loan.

Both the footballer and his agent are willing to change their scene.

CASINO LIKE! PRESENTATION LEVEL🔝!🎰🔥

This is how Toluca presented its new reinforcement, 'Fideo' Francisco Figueroa who comes from Pachuca. #ConnectYourPassion🎙️ pic.twitter.com/lto8Wf32FM — W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) December 29, 2023

The Hidalgo youth player, better known as Tony, lived two stages with the Tuzos, as he was on loan for a time with the Queretaro.

Cruz Azul makes the arrival of Gabriel Fernández official. He had a good tournament with Pumas, now he will have to maintain and raise the level in this club.

Can he establish himself as one of the best forwards in the league? pic.twitter.com/QkFJUFEZcK — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) December 28, 2023

“New stage. Very happy to start this new path. The commitment is to dedication and day-to-day work. From now on, one more cement factory”the forward wrote on social media.

Added to this, according to the journalist Fernando CevallosAt the last minute, another proposal for the World Cup appeared and it is about Turkish football, although the name of the club was not revealed.

Faithful, the north winds have brought precipitation and thunderstorms to The City of Fury! ☔️ That's why our first reinforcement for CL24 has fallen like Lightning ⚡️️ Raymundo Fulgencio is Rojinegro 🔴️️️️⚫️️️️ pic.twitter.com/ttn7oapctX — Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) December 29, 2023

The Red Sharks youth player arrives at Atlas on loan for one year, ensuring that he is very happy with this new challenge.

The intention of the Aztec club is to buy one hundred percent of the letter, which is supposedly valued at 5 million in Transfermarkt. The Uruguayan has a contract with El Globo until December 2024.

🚨🎽 OFFICIAL. Fernando Navarro is a NEW PLAYER for Club Puebla.@365scoresMX He advanced it, today it is official. ✅ How do you see Navarro, my people from Puebla? They like? I read them. 👀pic.twitter.com/7WawhcsJ04 — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 28, 2023

Jonantán Villal arrived at Atlético San Luis after playing 38 games with Atlanta United II of the United States. 1 goal

6 assists

1 thousand 354 minutes pic.twitter.com/w04p5Ln2AQ — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 29, 2023

The midfielder is selected for the Aztec U-18 team and will now seek to grow in the Potosí team.

In this way, the Auriazul club rewards the work of the Acapulcan, who is now the national team.

The jewel of South America comes to Pumas!🤩 At only 22 years of age, Piero Quispe has just been crowned League champion in his native Peru and was chosen as the best player in his country's first division. 🔝🔥 Now he is part of the blue and gold to add his talent and creativity to… pic.twitter.com/5sMIqBpUSR — PUMAS (@PumasMX) December 28, 2023

UNAM assured that the South American is a footballer who exudes 'talent and creativity'.

Your competence in attack will be Yostin Valadezwinner of the reality show TV Azteca, “Debut FC”.

Apparently, everything has already been agreed for El Perro to leave Lionmissing minimal details.

After separating from the Millionaire, the forward's destiny would be Pachucawell Cesar Merlo He assured that the contract has already been closed, so the South American would sign until December 2025.

🚨 Jesús Vega and Francisco Venegas, new reinforcements from Querétaro. 👇👇https://t.co/eJtpFE4Qm5 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 28, 2023

The youth player played 28 official matches in all competitions during 2023 without scoring or assisting.

For those who ask me about Camilo Candido 🇺🇾 👍Lateral that has physical power and speed, goes on the attack with criteria, with good back and forth 👎He is far from his best level, in #Bay 🇧🇷 was very irregular, in only one of the last 10 games did he complete 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wkb42ElQRP — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) December 28, 2023

It's official now. ✍🏼 Juan Brunetta has stopped being a Club Santos player to sign with Tigres. The Argentine was one of the most outstanding players of the last tournament, scoring 10 goals and 11 assists in 18 games. pic.twitter.com/Q3qIRAi7Ov — Jared Borgetti (@borgetti58) December 28, 2023

Thank you, @Juandinenno 👏🏼 We wish you the greatest possible success in your new stage. 🫡 Your name remains among the club's historic scorers. Football takes many turns and, just maybe, we could see each other again. 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/PCyvb5ipkq — Puma Analysis (@AnalisisPuma) December 29, 2023

After 60 scores with the university students, El Veneno left.