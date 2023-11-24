Here we leave you the latest transfer news and rumors heading to C2024:

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Andrés Micolta, who ends his contract at Nacional at the end of the year, is very advanced in his arrival in Pachuca.

ℹ️For @MrOFFSIDER pic.twitter.com/0abSTEOthm — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 23, 2023

THEY ALREADY PUT THE EYE ON HIM According to AM, Gabriel Milito has been chosen by the Toluca board to be the Technical Director of the team. They’re going for him! pic.twitter.com/mA6Zd7tp0y — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) November 23, 2023

Was Cesar Merlo who announced that the Argentine has already held talks with the choriceros, being the club’s priority.

The South American already directed Independent, Students of the Silver and Argentinos Juniors in your country, apart from O’Higgins From Chile.

There are talks between people from the Pachuca group with the leadership of #Independent by Brian “Chaco” Martinez, there is a good relationship between the parties and Rojo warned that he is willing to negotiate it, if the coach of #Tuzos of Pachuca gives the go-ahead, negotiations will move forward. pic.twitter.com/9ITHpgR1op — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) November 24, 2023

Toluca is still searching for its new coach and Fernando Gago seems to be one of the strong names to win the position.#Toluca #LigaMx #FernandoGagohttps://t.co/ciXcWT32LQ — HoyFut (@HoyFutCom) November 17, 2023

From Mexico they poll Victor Manuel Vucetich and Benjamin Mora.

And among the possible replacements for the Magician is the Mexican strategist, something that would be approved by the Spanish Fernando Hierro and Amaury Vergarasports director and president, according to BolaVip.

According to rumors @ChivasOscar Whalley would have already asked to leave the team, if this is real he wouldn’t even make his debut, so I feel a total lack of respect for Pauno in not giving him the opportunity even with all of Wacho’s mistakes during the tournament… pic.twitter.com/QMuBnjy9ef — The Campeonísimo (@Gaspar_Sparco) November 23, 2023

That also affected him in Mexico. Pachuca Group plans his exit, since the letter on the side belongs to Lion and is on loan with Pachuca.

From their country they report that the Barcelona of Guayaquil He would be exploring repatriating him, although he would first have to resolve his legal issues.

YES IT WILL COME 🚂 With information from @ilianyaparicioRECORD learned that Iván Alonso reached an agreement with the Cruz Azul Board of Directors and will be presented in the coming days so that he can begin to work and make decisions at the club. 🔗 https://t.co/KaORZGDp7n pic.twitter.com/uaqbO9APpO — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) November 24, 2023

RUMOR || HIGH 👤 Cristian Calderon

🇲🇽 Mexican, 1997

🟠Left Side

📍 Chivas → Necaxa#CL24 #LightningForce⚡️ 📝 @franco_record: “Chivahermanos: first casualty. Calderón has already arranged to return to Necaxa. Great business for the Rayos: they sold him for 4M and he returns for free” pic.twitter.com/2TAZZ7aPy3 — EstufaNecaxa (@EstufaNecaxa) November 24, 2023

According to The Sniper of the Record DiaryEl Chicote has already arranged to return to the Necaxaa club from which he came into the fold.

The deal would be great for the Rays, since they sold him for four million dollars and now he will return for free.

WE ARE NOW LIVE! The smoke has already started with the name of Marcel Ruiz in the Guadalajara orbit🔴⚪️https://t.co/o8EVCTHGya pic.twitter.com/dg52W4gNA7 — Peloteros PQ (@Peloteros_PQ) November 24, 2023

The captain of the Black & Gold He arrived in 2018 and has played 170 games, in addition to being the club’s top scorer with 90 goals, as well as the highest assister with 49.

Now, in an interview with News 45 Houstonhis compatriot Hector Herrera reported that he spoke with Chicharito and asked him if he would like to play with him in the Houston Dynamo.

The netbreaker did not accept, but he did not give him a definitive no either. For now, his future remains up in the air.

Kevin Castaño, Made in Lorenzo 🇨🇴⚽️ Crack pic.twitter.com/VVNAfiy7tJ — Adrián E Magnoli (@AdrianMagnoli) November 22, 2023

The midfielder has a contract with La Maquina for three more years.

A second chance! Juárez ratified Diego Mejía as his coachhttps://t.co/V89qAqPdGI pic.twitter.com/mKxW3Zw2TU — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) November 23, 2023

“Diego has a contract until 2024; It seems to me that he has characterized this administration, we continue to learn. As long as no official information comes out, everything is rumors: Diego Mejía is staying.”he warned Humberto Valdessports director of the team.

📌 Analysis of Beñat San José as coach of Atlas We will see the playing style of their most recent teams, systems, careers, achievements and much more 🔴⚫️ 🧵 This thread will be long, so get comfortable. pic.twitter.com/hiWKAFMYYP — Manu Villaseñor (@ManuelVils) November 21, 2023

The European has not yet signed, although it is expected that beginning in December he will arrive in Guadalajara to be made official. This would be his second experience after having directed Mazatlan.

Daniel Alonso Aceves (🇲🇽, 21 years old) is a new player for Chicago Fire FC of the MLS, he arrives from Club Pachuca. Loan for 1 year without purchase option. pic.twitter.com/wrC07hCHdk — MX LEAGUE TRANSFER. (@TransferLigaMX) March 14, 2023