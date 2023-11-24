The Play-In of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXFurthermore, later comes the League for the title, however, the Stove Football It continues to burn ahead of Clausura 2024.
Here we leave you the latest transfer news and rumors heading to C2024:
The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo shared that the Ecuadorian defender ends his contract with The National of his country at the end of the year. Therefore, his arrival at the Pachuca.
The directive of Toluca he let the Uruguayan know Carlos Maria Morales that he will not be taken into account as the team’s coach after his interim position, so they are looking for someone else.
Was Cesar Merlo who announced that the Argentine has already held talks with the choriceros, being the club’s priority.
The South American already directed Independent, Students of the Silver and Argentinos Juniors in your country, apart from O’Higgins From Chile.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira notified that Pachuca Group holds talks with him Independent to be able to sign the Argentine striker. El Rojo warned that he is willing to negotiate with Chaco, as long as the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada give the go-ahead.
Although it was already mentioned that the priority of Toluca is Gabriel Militoanother of the strategists offered to the club is also Argentine, which they analyze.
From Mexico they poll Victor Manuel Vucetich and Benjamin Mora.
Chivas could suffer the loss of the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovicsince this has had differences with the board after the imposition of the undisciplined Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderon.
And among the possible replacements for the Magician is the Mexican strategist, something that would be approved by the Spanish Fernando Hierro and Amaury Vergarasports director and president, according to BolaVip.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that the Colombian defender could leave the Tolucasince an Untrained reinforcement would be sought in Mexico, so he would be the one sacrificed.
The goalkeeper would have asked to leave the Guadalajara because Paunovic He has not let him compete for the title, he even remains behind as the third goalkeeper. The goalkeeper would be thinking about returning to Spain after Pauno broke his promise to let him compete, although there is also an offer in the Mexican market. It is considered a transfer, but the priority is to return to Spain.
The Ecuadorian midfielder will remain in Mexican soccer for longer because he renewed his contract with Mazatlan for four years.
After having played the last year with the Atlanta United of the MLS, the Mexican defender was released by the team. His letter belongs to the Tigersso you must report in San Nicolás de los Garza.
After he TAS determined that the Ecuadorian was really born in Colombia and that he is three years older than what appears in his documents, the selection of Ecuador She was sanctioned with three points in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
That also affected him in Mexico. Pachuca Group plans his exit, since the letter on the side belongs to Lion and is on loan with Pachuca.
From their country they report that the Barcelona of Guayaquil He would be exploring repatriating him, although he would first have to resolve his legal issues.
After rumors spread about his bad manners when he was a manager in PachucaIn the end, the Record Diary was able to know that the Uruguayan reached an agreement with the board of directors of Blue Cross and will be presented in the coming days as sports director to start working and making decisions.
After having been forgiven for his indiscipline by watching minutes with Chivasthe left back would already be the first casualty.
According to The Sniper of the Record DiaryEl Chicote has already arranged to return to the Necaxaa club from which he came into the fold.
The deal would be great for the Rays, since they sold him for four million dollars and now he will return for free.
It’s known that Chivas has intentions of going for the midfielder, however, the Record Diary He commented that until now the Scarlets have not received any contact from the Red and Whites.
It has continually been mentioned that the Mexican could play for the first time in the Liga MX due to the interest of Chivas either AmericaHowever, he has already made it known that he is not closed to the possibility of staying with Los Angeles FC in the MLSdepending on what the owners think.
The captain of the Black & Gold He arrived in 2018 and has played 170 games, in addition to being the club’s top scorer with 90 goals, as well as the highest assister with 49.
Some time ago, the Mexican forward ended his contract with The Los Angeles Galaxymaking it known that he had different proposals from the MLS, Liga MXEurope and Asia.
Now, in an interview with News 45 Houstonhis compatriot Hector Herrera reported that he spoke with Chicharito and asked him if he would like to play with him in the Houston Dynamo.
The netbreaker did not accept, but he did not give him a definitive no either. For now, his future remains up in the air.
The 23-year-old Colombian remains a bench in the Blue Cross. However, there are several big clubs in South America and some in Europe that have been following him closely after his good performances with the national team. Colombia.
The midfielder has a contract with La Maquina for three more years.
A week ago it was said that he would stop being the coach of Bravesafter he was going to be in analysis and now he was given the accolade.
“Diego has a contract until 2024; It seems to me that he has characterized this administration, we continue to learn. As long as no official information comes out, everything is rumors: Diego Mejía is staying.”he warned Humberto Valdessports director of the team.
The Spaniard is close to being officially announced as the new helmsman of the Atlas. The strategist has the ‘Lavolpista’ philosophy, since he is an admirer and pupil of the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe.
The European has not yet signed, although it is expected that beginning in December he will arrive in Guadalajara to be made official. This would be his second experience after having directed Mazatlan.
He Pachuca He would be close to adding his first signing for the following semester, with the return of the youth youth squad, who finished his loan with the Chicago Fire of the MLS. The defender has a current contract with the Tuzos and therefore will have to report to the preseason.
According to the newspaper The universalhe Chicago Fire goes for the Colombian Santos Laguna. The striker finished as the scoring champion of the current semester and the source establishes that there are other clubs in the MLS that also go for the services of the attacker, however, The Fire is the only one to have submitted a formal offer so far.
