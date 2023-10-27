There are still four dates left to complete the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXBesides of Play-In and the LeagueHowever, as usual, the Stove Football Heading towards Closing 2024, it is already starting to sound.
Here is the latest news from C2024:
Surprisingly, Nacho stopped being the technical director of the Toluca last Wednesday, after holding a meeting with the Mexican board.
In the club’s statement it was reported that the relationship ended after reaching an agreement between both parties.
Due to this, the Mexican World Cup player is linked to the national team. Costa Ricawhich has followed him closely for a long time.
As has become customary for a few years, the goalkeeper Santos Laguna He would be in the sights of different teams in the league, so the Comarca club would have put a price on him.
According to the portal Total soccerthe warrior leadership expects to receive at least nine million dollars, even though its value on the specialized site Transfermartk It is 4.7 million dollars.
It has always been known of the interest of Chivasbut it seems Blue Cross and America They would enter the fight.
With the surprising departure of Nacho Ambrizhe Toluca It will be directed by the Uruguayan, who will be interim to close A2023, with no guarantee that he can continue for C2024. El Tanque was chosen for his outstanding work in the youth teams, since he was League champion with the U-20 team.
Due to his indiscipline, Chivas He seeks to accommodate the Gru in another squad. One of his possible destinations is Blue Cross and given the doubt that the red and white goal has generated, the youth squad Veracruz Red Sharks could enter into a barter.
Likewise, the cement youth player could also enter the negotiation because he can play both as a winger and as a winger on both wings, which would help with the already mentioned departure of Cristian Calderon due to indiscipline.
According to the driver Willie Gonzalez of RG La Deportivathe directive of Striped I would look for the signing of the defender Chivasas well as the Argentine midfielder from Santos Laguna.
Willie Gonzalez He reported that Tigers He already asked about the situation of the Gabonese Los Angeles FCwhich has a contract until 2025. The figure that the entire MLS asking for his forward is 20 million dollars. Being a very high figure, the board would better look elsewhere.
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Monterey He would already have a new agreement for one year with the Argentine, until December 2024 and the only thing missing would be the signatures and for the team to end up making it official. The 30-year-old midfielder has aroused the interest of different teams, one of them being Seville from Spain.
