In the club’s statement it was reported that the relationship ended after reaching an agreement between both parties.

Due to this, the Mexican World Cup player is linked to the national team. Costa Ricawhich has followed him closely for a long time.

According to the portal Total soccerthe warrior leadership expects to receive at least nine million dollars, even though its value on the specialized site Transfermartk It is 4.7 million dollars.

It has always been known of the interest of Chivasbut it seems Blue Cross and America They would enter the fight.

Likewise, the cement youth player could also enter the negotiation because he can play both as a winger and as a winger on both wings, which would help with the already mentioned departure of Cristian Calderon due to indiscipline.