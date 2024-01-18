Here we leave you the latest news on C2024 of the Liga MX:

The reporter Leon Lecanda of ESPN details that the celestials would seek the definitive purchase of the Mexican from Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands, which has it on loan with the Porto of Portugalin exchange for an amount greater than four million dollars.

According to the source, the World Cup player's desire is to reach La Noria.

The quality brothers got together!! 🤩💪🔵⚫️🔵

Romario Ibarra is the new luxury reinforcement of our beloved @IDV_EC 🥳👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.

Romario, 29 years old, will contribute his hierarchy and experience in pursuit of the objectives of our cast 🔵⚫️🔵🤩.

Come on #IDV!! 💪💪🔵⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/pan2pYjFki — We are IDV 📻📲🤩 (@SomosIDV) January 18, 2024

THEY GOT HORNS! 👹 Alexis Vega is officially a new Toluca player. He returns to the club where he was born in football terms. Come back home! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/g4qWIO3C4M — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) January 18, 2024

In this way, Gru returns to the team that formed him five years later.

Once upon a time… A little prince and a Lion 🤴🦁 Welcome, @AGuardado18! 💚#AndresGuardado pic.twitter.com/EhSrryAARR — Club León (@clubleonfc) January 18, 2024

Through an original video, La Fiera reported that the five-time World Cup winner returned to Mexico after 17 years away.

Containment is a priority, although there are two other options.

You already know, Jose Paradela 🇦🇷 is Rayo, now it's your turn to leave him a welcome message to his new home… ❤️

Learn more about our new Rayo at: https://t.co/DXpOMxlxl1 📝#This is my home ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yB060yVV4t — ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) January 17, 2024

Through social networks, the Argentine, from the River Platewho had it on loan with Tiger from Argentina.

OFFICIAL ⚓️🟣 Alonso Escoboza is officially presented as Mazatlán's new reinforcement for this CL24. Just as he told us @FabanReyes. #Mazatlan #LigaMX #AlonsoEscoboza pic.twitter.com/ZLOB6IRh1h — TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) January 16, 2024

Francisco Calvo arrived in Juárez after making 55 appearances with Konyaspor of Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/nR8XshAvbe — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 17, 2024

Therefore, since Blue Cross would be offering Juan Escobar to reduce the cost of a possible transfer.

Vegeta recently renewed with La Pandilla for two more years.