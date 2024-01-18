The Clausura 2024 Tournament has already started, however, the Stove Football It hasn't stopped yet because several clubs are still making moves, and various rumors continue to appear.
Here we leave you the latest news on C2024 of the Liga MX:
This Thursday it was announced that the right-back would be in talks to leave Europe because it interests the Blue Cross.
The reporter Leon Lecanda of ESPN details that the celestials would seek the definitive purchase of the Mexican from Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands, which has it on loan with the Porto of Portugalin exchange for an amount greater than four million dollars.
According to the source, the World Cup player's desire is to reach La Noria.
At the end of his adventure with him Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain, the Ecuadorian will continue his career with the Valley Independent of his country, since he definitively bought the letter from Pachuca Groupas reported by the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.
After a photograph with the jersey on was leaked, a few hours later Toluca made official the signing of the attacker, from the Chivas.
In this way, Gru returns to the team that formed him five years later.
As mentioned, Lion dropped the transfer market bomb with the hiring of the Little Prince, which left the Real Betis from Spain.
Through an original video, La Fiera reported that the five-time World Cup winner returned to Mexico after 17 years away.
Much was said about the return of the Argentine defender to Cougarsafter he terminated his contract with the Olympiakos from Grecia, however, will not return to Ciudad Universitaria, since he is going on loan to Inter Miami of the MLSat the express request of his compatriot, the coach Gerardo Martino.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, Blue Cross He asked conditions to get the midfielder Santos Laguna. The only way to get it out of Torreón is for a definitive sale, for approximately three million dollars.
Containment is a priority, although there are two other options.
Finally, the incorporation of the Argentine to the Rays of Necaxa.
Through social networks, the Argentine, from the River Platewho had it on loan with Tiger from Argentina.
After ending his relationship with Blue Crossthe winger joined the ranks of the Mazatlanwhich has already made the signing official.
With his departure Blue Cross practically sung, the Paraguayan already has options to continue his career, all in Mexico, as he reported Fernando Esquivel. The biggest option is the Toluca, since they meet the economic conditions of the defender, looking for a loan with a purchase option. The other two who raise their hands are Lion and Stripedbut the Untrained positions in Mexico are what complicate everything.
Finally the signing of the Costa Rican defender was made official with Braves of Juarez. The 31-year-old World Cup winner left behind Konyaspor from Türkiye, after signing a two-year contract as a free agent.
A few days ago the sports director Mauricio Culebro denied the departure of the midfielder TigersHowever, now the reporter Jesus Hernandez indicated that the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He doesn't like that I constantly drop my game.
Therefore, since Blue Cross would be offering Juan Escobar to reduce the cost of a possible transfer.
The forward of the Toluca has been ringing to reach the Sao Paulo from Brazil, but during the last hours Corinthians He is the one who insisted on his signing. From UOL Esporte from Brazil indicate that The Timao is close to signing the Brazilian on loan.
According to information from Jesus Hernandezthe left back would look to get out of Striped due to their dissatisfaction with the possible arrival of Gerardo Arteaga, who would be his competition in the position, although to tempt him they promised him that he would be the starter. Thanks to this, three teams have emerged interested in him: Chivas, Xolos and Lion.
Vegeta recently renewed with La Pandilla for two more years.
