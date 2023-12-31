The 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXculminated with the championship of AmericaHowever, Clausura 2024 is just around the corner and with even more reason, the Stove Football It's burning. Just this Friday and Saturday a large number of signings have been announced.
Here is the latest news heading into C2024:
Whoever was for a long time the desire of the Chivas is about to become a reinforcement of Stripedas indicated by different media.
Supposedly, the forward will arrive at the Sultana del Norte on a permanent transfer for seven million dollars plus bonuses, with a four-year contract.
The Mexican American of FC Cincinnati of the MLS has also been rumored to go to Europe, more specifically with the Brentford from England. We'll have to see where it ends.
Queretaro who had not made signings, announced this Saturday the hiring of the central defender, from Sinaloa Doradosof the Expansion League.
According Transfer Liga MXhe Penarol of Uruguay is about to close the Argentine of the Pachucawhose letter belongs to Lion.
The operation for the forward would be around 1.7 million dollars, although contractual details remain.
The name of the left back keeps ringing and ringing. Different media confirm that the national team would be close to joining the ranks of Stripedsince the offer presented to Racing Genk from Belgium was liked by the European team.
Journalist Carlos Ponce of the Record Diary He explained that the royals put up six million euros for 90 percent of the letter.
Which was a fact for a while. Blue Cross He finally made the signing of the Argentine official, being the fifth reinforcement for C2024.
The midfielder comes from Valley Independent from Ecuador, where he was under the command of the Argentine coach Martin Anselmicurrent helmsman of La Maquina.
Direct from Uruguay the champion with Liverpool Montevideo joins the Tolucaafter winning the fight against Boca Juniors from Argentina.
The Uruguayan defender is selected from his country and will now seek to take the Scarlets to the top of Mexican soccer.
It seems that Blue Cross He is very ambitious to be the new champion of the Liga MX. The name of the 2005 under-17 world champion is rumored to be arriving at La Noria.
Taking advantage of the fact that El Bombardero has not renewed with Los Angeles FC of the MLSin the celestial club they are willing to spend something that seduces the forward.
Even though they already hired a foreign goalkeeper, Blue Cross closed another goalkeeper, from Necaxa. At 19 years old and 1.95 tall, the youth is expected to be the third goalkeeper.
After betraying the Atlasnow El Chicote would also betray Chivasfrom where he did not renew his contract a few days ago due to clauses that implied his commitment not to continue committing indiscipline.
According to the Record Diarythe left back is 95 percent tied with the Americaa team that got smart when they found out that he was a free agent after closing his time in Verde Valle.
Journalist David Medrano revealed that the striker joins Daniel Rios, Alan Torres and Santiago Ormeñofootballers who do not enter into plans of Chivas for C2024.
Due to this, they are looking to accommodate the four, who still have a contract until 2024.
The MLS could be a destination for Roni and Riverswho have already tried their luck there on some occasion, both with the Atlanta United As the Nashville SCrespectively.
Carlos Ponce He also revealed that the Colombian would leave Santos Laguna to defend the shirt Monterey. The journalist assured that the transfer has already been done, since La Pandilla put up 12.5 million dollars for the A2023 scoring champion forward.
After linking it with Blue Cross and almost as a fact, the attacker could have a different landing.
In accordance with ESPNthe end of Chivas interests the Galatasaray of Türkiye, although for now there is no negotiation.
Gru has six months left on his contract with the Flock.
Striped tied up a new reinforcement, the Argentine containment of Students of La Plataas reported by the portal Halftime. El Corcho is 28 years old and can also play as a central defender.
One of the bombs of the Mexican transfer market. The Venezuelan, with extensive experience in Europe, was announced as reinforcement of the Pachucaafter having terminated his contract with the River Plate from Argentina.
According to the environment of the selected The Vinotintothe forward gave priority to a project of sporting growth at the club level and his own, considering the Liga MX first level.
Santos Lagoona will suffer one more loss. The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that the Torreón club reached an agreement with the Corinthians of Brazil for the transfer of the Ecuadorian for 5.5 million dollars plus clause payment. The central defender would sign until 2026.
Fernando Esquivel shared that he Atlético San Luis rejected the first offer America on its right side.
It is mentioned that the Potosinos are asking for a very high amount, since they consider the defender key in the project for the next tournament.
After having been with Braves of Juarez In the last tournament, the left back returned to the Atlético San Luis. The defender was welcomed on social networks.
As had already been mentioned, the Colombian striker left the Blue Cross to join the Necaxa.
The coffee attacker arrives on loan for one year with a purchase option.
Although at first it had been assured that the midfielder would reach the Atlético San Luisin the end it was not like that, since it was announced as a reinforcement of Braveson loan.
The midfielder saw very little action with Chivasbeing more with the subsidiary of Tapatíoof the Expansion League.
So far the young defender has become the first signing of Chivas. The defender comes from Pachucawhere he played 35 games, with two goals and one assist, and is also a U-21 national team.
The first signing of Queretaro was the Uruguayan striker, from Necaxa. The charrúa can also manifest itself as a midfielder.
The defender does not enter into the team's plans Olympiakos from Greece, so he will soon have to leave there. Just in June, the Argentine left Cougars and although he still has six months of contract with the Greeks, the defender must start looking for options.
The Ecuadorian does not enter into plans Stripedbut he already rejected an offer from the Mazatlan.
However, the big problem is the monthly salary, since at the time the extreme reached the Sultana del Norte as a figure.
Something that has been known for a few weeks, but finally Cougars made it official. The forward, from Pueblawill seek to be the reference for the feline attack, after the departures of Juan Dinenno and Gabriel Fernandez.
National University would have disbursed four million dollars.
After a year of failures, Pachuca is moving to make a strong squad. The Colombian midfielder, from National Athletic from his country, was his second signing, being announced through a video related to his nickname of El Mago.
