Supposedly, the forward will arrive at the Sultana del Norte on a permanent transfer for seven million dollars plus bonuses, with a four-year contract.

The Mexican American of FC Cincinnati of the MLS has also been rumored to go to Europe, more specifically with the Brentford from England. We'll have to see where it ends.

The Mexican American of FC Cincinnati of the MLS has also been rumored to go to Europe, more specifically with the Brentford from England. We'll have to see where it ends.

Reinforced defense. You're now part of the Blue and Black family, Brayton!

The operation for the forward would be around 1.7 million dollars, although contractual details remain.

Journalist Carlos Ponce of the Record Diary He explained that the royals put up six million euros for 90 percent of the letter.

And the 5th reinforcement arrived! Of @IDV_EC to the machine… Lolo is Celeste. Welcome to Cruz Azul, Lorenzo Faravelli!

The midfielder comes from Valley Independent from Ecuador, where he was under the command of the Argentine coach Martin Anselmicurrent helmsman of La Maquina.

The Uruguayan defender is selected from his country and will now seek to take the Scarlets to the top of Mexican soccer.

Taking advantage of the fact that El Bombardero has not renewed with Los Angeles FC of the MLSin the celestial club they are willing to spend something that seduces the forward.

He comes to reinforce the Celeste goal… From Necaxa, the young goalkeeper Luis Jiménez. Give everything for this shield, Luis!

According to the Record Diarythe left back is 95 percent tied with the Americaa team that got smart when they found out that he was a free agent after closing his time in Verde Valle.

Due to this, they are looking to accommodate the four, who still have a contract until 2024.

The MLS could be a destination for Roni and Riverswho have already tried their luck there on some occasion, both with the Atlanta United As the Nashville SCrespectively.

In accordance with ESPNthe end of Chivas interests the Galatasaray of Türkiye, although for now there is no negotiation.

Gru has six months left on his contract with the Flock.

Jorge Rodríguez ➜ @Rayados Monterrey has a new midfielder, and he is just what they needed. Someone who would get involved in the construction of the game, provide progression but above all, DISRUPTION AND RECOVERY. I hope it fits Ortíz's idea.

According to the environment of the selected The Vinotintothe forward gave priority to a project of sporting growth at the club level and his own, considering the Liga MX first level.

It is mentioned that the Potosinos are asking for a very high amount, since they consider the defender key in the project for the next tournament.

Diber Cambindo arrived at Necaxa after adding 18 games with Cruz Azul in the semester. 4 goals

1 assist

Diber Cambindo arrived at Necaxa after adding 18 games with Cruz Azul in the semester. 4 goals

1 assist

938 minutes

The coffee attacker arrives on loan for one year with a purchase option.

Welcome to the border, @zahidmunoz_10! We are happy with your arrival to the family.

The midfielder saw very little action with Chivasbeing more with the subsidiary of Tapatíoof the Expansion League.

A castle for the #ChivasDeHierro! From today you will defend the most beloved colors of Mexico!

OFFICIAL. Facundo Batista is a NEW PLAYER for Club Querétaro.

However, the big problem is the monthly salary, since at the time the extreme reached the Sultana del Norte as a figure.

New Auriazul striker! 🔥 Guillermo Martínez joins our team's attack in search of many goals. ⚽️

New Auriazul striker! Guillermo Martínez joins our team's attack in search of many goals.

Welcome, Memo, to add drive and passion to the Pumas!

National University would have disbursed four million dollars.