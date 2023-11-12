This weekend the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament ends, of the Liga MXto give entry to the Play-In and the LeagueHowever, as usual, the Stove Football Heading towards Closing 2024, it is already starting to sound.
Here is the latest news from C2024:
After it was revealed that he will not renew with The Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLSit is speculated that the forward could finally return to Mexico to put on the team’s kit. Chivas either Striped.
The Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano He announced the future of Chicharito on his social networks, with him sharing his publication, giving authenticity to his words.
“I am evaluating projects in the MLS, Europe, Mexico and also in Saudi Arabia. I came back stronger, more resilient and eager to continue enjoying football. “My knee is great.”could be read in the journalist’s publication.
Since last week the intentions of the Guadalajara for taking over the services of the end of Striped. Now that he has become a national team player, his value has increased and the royals could sell him for more than five million dollars.
At the outset, the journalist Jesus Baron He warned that the Sacred Flock is going to do everything within its financial possibilities to sign the Queretaro youth squad.
Just these days it was mentioned that the Argentine helmsman would be the replacement for Joaquin Morenowithout anything having been made official.
On that topic, the coach responded like this: “It’s normal, right? Just like a player, when he does well, offers come, when a coaching staff achieves certain things there begins to be noise around the job, in this case about possible departures. There is a lot of noise, there is a lot of news going around, but the reality is that the mind is until the end of the year and it is set Valley Independent”.
These statements were shared for the Ecuadorian media The Football Channelmaking it clear that he is totally focused on the Ecuadorian league.
It is rumored that the Uruguayan will be one of the first casualties of Blue Crosssince it will not be renovated, so its future would be in the north.
After the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez inform that he renewed with the America, Striped They would be turning towards the versatile element and they would have to pay 2.5 million.
Nacho ends his contract in June 2024, but La Maquina no longer contemplates it in the future.
Once the removal of Xolos of the championship, the coach Miguel Herrera He is already thinking about the next contest and would have defined up to seven losses.
The list would be headed by the Canadian striker, the Chilean defender and the Argentine midfielder, as well as Rodrigo GodinezThis was reported by the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel.
It was during the press conference after the last match of the tournament that El Piojo showed off his players and in the case of some of them it was with the desire to free up places for foreigners.
Although it is in Europe with the Real Oviedo, Pachuca Group He is already working on the renewal of the Argentine with Lion beyond 2025, which was announced in the media The New Spain.
Currently the pivot is already linked with the Panzas Verdes until June 2025, although with his good performances in Asturias he could attract the attention of other clubs.
