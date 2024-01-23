Matchday 3 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament is about to be played, as well as some early duels on Matchday 4, but the Stove Football continues, as there are still teams making moves in the famous 'panic buying'.
In addition to this, we are ten days away from seeing the transfer market closed, so we leave you the latest news on rumors and signings of the Liga MX.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira shared that after not having a response this weekend for Lucas 'Salsita' González of the Independent Avellaneda, Necaxa will make an attempt to get the jewel of Uruguayan football who plays in the Montevideo City Torque and the sub-23 of UruguayHowever, this is also claimed by other clubs such as Students of La Plata.
The Colombian winger wants a second chance with Santos LagunaHowever the Inter Miami of the MLS He wants to put a mandatory purchase clause for objectives, seeking close to four million dollars. The Warriors try to convince them to spend less than three million dollars. The coffee grower did not enter into plans of The Herons and now he is just waiting for his loan with the Laguneros to become a reality.
He Super Sports Diary reported that the board of Cougars has launched a formal offer for the Brazilian striker, who currently plays for the Ferencváros from Hungary. The Argentine coach Gustavo Lema he knows him having directed him in the Atlético Mineiro from Brazil.
The place 365scores indicates that efforts are advancing for a definitive transfer of just over one million dollars.
Striped closed the signing of the 19-year-old youth defender who will come from Los Angeles FC of the MLS. Because the California native ended his contract with LAFC and there was no renewal, La Pandilla was able to negotiate directly without going through the Californian board.
The footballer has represented the USA in the sub-15 and sub-17, apart from that he debuted with the sub-23 of Mexico.
The 19-year-old Brazilian became a new player for the Atlético San Luisas reported by the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo. The Las Tunas team bought 80 percent of the pass from the right winger of the team. Atlético Mineiro and will sign a contract until December 2026.
He Record Diary indicated that the Paraguayan is destined for Tolucasince the talks with Blue Cross They are on the right path. However, first they must free up an Untrained position in Mexico, with the Brazilian Pedro Raul as the possible chosen one to leave Hell.
There is already an agreement and presentation date Chicharito with Chivas. The striker could be made official next Saturday, and some details are still missing, such as the duration of the contract, since the board wants to sign him year by year, although the historic scorer of the Mexican team look for two years.
For now the central defender was announced as a casualty of the Necaxa, since he is finishing recovering from a knee injury without having a defined future. The selected one Venezuela 32 years old will look for a new team.
Cesar Merlo announced that the Argentine reached a verbal agreement to become a reinforcement of San Lorenzo of Argentina, once it is separated from Tijuana Xolos. The midfielder will sign for one year and his last squad was the Barcelona Guayaquil from Ecuador.
In the same way, Cesar Merlo notified that the Racing Avellaneda of Argentina made a formal offer to bring the Argentine winger from Braves of Juarez with purchase option. However, for now The Academy is far from the claims of the borderers.
The forward of the Liverpool of Uruguay had everything agreed to be a new element of the Cerro Porteño from Paraguay, however, stopped its arrival due to a proposal that came to it from Mexico and surpasses the Guaraní offer.
It is known from the current Uruguayan champion that the Uruguayan will not continue.
According Nahuel Ferreirait sounds loud to reach Lion either Cougars.
Claro Sports reported that the negotiations between America and the Fiorentina from Italy for the Uruguayan are in the last stage. From Coapa they no longer have him, since the winger did not even make the trip to Ciudad Juárez for his duel. The Brazilian coach André Jardine He was already notified of Rayito's imminent departure.
The Ecuadorian forward became a contract for the MazatlanHe even trained with the team and said he was grateful for his arrival at the club.
“Thank God first for coming here, things are going to be good. The league is very competitive and we will have to do a good job here”said.
Toluca He made the striker's arrival official through his social networks. The Mexican with also Uruguayan nationality left the Sporting Defender of Uruguay, although he previously played with Botafogo from Brazil. The son of Sebastian 'Loco' Abreu It arrives as a loan until the end of 2024.
Although America He constantly looked for the left back as reinforcement, Santos Laguna did not let him go, but now the footballer will become a signing Los Angeles FC of the MLS. This is a definitive purchase for just over six million dollars.
After long negotiations, the left back will become an element of Striped. The royals would be disbursing seven million dollars for the element of the Racing Genk from Belgium.
Soon the national team will arrive in Sultana del Norte to undergo medical examinations and be presented.
The directive of Cougars and Mazatlan They are already arranged so that the Argentine attacker becomes a footballer for the latter. This is a one-year assignment with an option to purchase.
He Record Diary reported that the Spaniard is close to leaving the America to return to Europe. The offer comes from the Zenit from Russia, which is quite attractive as it is a double-digit figure.
