The Clausura 2024 culminated with the two-time championship of the Americabut for now the teams of the Liga MX They are already pointing towards the 2024 Apertura Tournament, which is why the clubs have announced ups and downs, so the Stove Football It’s burning with rumors.
Here is the latest transfer news heading into A2024:
At last Blue Cross made official the signing of the 22-year-old youth player, from Mazatlan. Early this Wednesday, the Cañoneros fired their youth player in the nets, where he played more than 60 games. The midfielder is part of the Mexican team in lower divisions
Guadalajara He would go all out again to sign the right winger of Striped. It is known that La Pandilla would let him go as long as a large amount is paid, therefore, the rojiblancos would be preparing an important proposal.
The reporter Diego Medina of TUDN revealed to RG La Deportiva 690 AM the plan of the Flock: “Guadalajara does want it. He has been bidding for a couple of weeks. Monterrey has already told him that he is not for sale, he has already told (Chivas) that the only way to release him is an exchange for him. Chiquete (Orozco), something that Guadalajara does not want. Chivas is looking at options to make a big splash and put ten dollars (millions of dollars) for Jordi. If he lets go of those ten sticks, then we’ll put a bow on him.”.
It is known that El Pollo is not liked by the Argentine coach Fernando Gago because he is not very technical with his feet, so they could open the door for him in the Chivas. The interest of Mazatlan and Santos Lagunabut now the Toluca I would also be probing him, at least that’s what the journalist said Jesus Hernandezof the Record Diary.
The Portuguese coach Renato Paiva knows the central defender well, since they agreed on the US League of Portugal, when the under-17 world champion passed through the Feirensewhile the helmsman was in the Benfica.
The Colombian played in the Playoff to be promoted to The league of Spain with the Sporting GijonHowever, they were eliminated, so his loan with the team ended and he must return to the America. It has already been mentioned that the right winger will carry out the preseason with the squad, so he will be made available to the Brazilian coach André Jardine, with the aim of remaining in Mexico. To begin with, the South American could leave, so it would represent a market opportunity, since they could use him as a bargaining chip.
He America would have the defender on his radar Palmeiras from Brazil, as indicated by a report from the AS Diary
“America has sent a formal offer to Palmeiras to permanently hire the Brazilian defender,” it was reported.
The defender can play as a pivot in the middle of the two centre-backs, and he also has a contract with the club until December 2025, although they are willing to negotiate for an adequate offer.
“América is expected to present an offer that covers the termination clause in the coming days. If an advantageous proposal arrives, Palmeiras will not put obstacles in the way of the transfer,” he continued.
It is known that the Toluca It is another of those who raise their hand for the center and even some media assure that it has already been closed for some time, but the official announcement is missing.
The American journalist Tom Bogert announced that the American will reinforce the Tolucacoming from New York Red Bulls of the MLS. The Red Devils will put three million dollars and a little more money into objectives to meet, so the midfielder would sign for four years.
Finally this Thursday, America He fired the naturalized Mexican Colombian through social networks after having won titles.
Also, the Al-Qadisiya of Saudi Arabia announced him as his new welcome reinforcement. The forward was transferred for 15 million dollars, signing until 2028.
Toluca continues to insist with the hiring of the Portuguese striker. According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelits arrival can now be taken for granted.
The operation would be around ten million euros, with the player from Sporting CP from Portugal signing until 2027 with an option until 2028.
The portal I amFiera shared that he Pachuca Group has a total agreement for the Chilean-Argentine, who was free after leaving the Coquimbo From Chile.
A few days ago, the intention of Pachuca Group was for the midfielder to play six months in the Everton Viña del Marowned by the same Mexican group, and later integrated into Lion either Pachuca in January 2025.
Therefore, in the end, the attacker will put on the Panzas Verdes jersey.
The Uruguayan striker continues to give headaches to Stripedsince he does not end up saying yes to any team.
This week his signing was being taken for granted with Santos Lagunaon loan for one year with purchase option.
But once again El Búfalo is putting obstacles in the way of leaving the Sultana del Norte.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira announced that although everything was on track for the Argentine striker to join the Necaxawho wanted to buy his chip, the Rayos did not end up speeding things up, therefore, another Argentine squad would seek to sign him.
El Toto did not renew its contract with the Cougars. Nahuel Ferreira reported that the Argentine’s return to the club is well underway Lanus from his country, where he is willing to receive a lower contract than what he had in Ciudad Universitaria. The duration and amount remain to be agreed upon at the time of signing.
In the same way, Nahuel Ferreira announced that the Argentine midfielder will not continue in Pueblaso you will have to return with Saints from Brazil, where he has a contract, but will not be taken into account. For now the South American will listen to offers, being in the portfolio of the Newell’s Old Boys.
The app 365scoresMX He reported that Blue Cross has sent a formal offer for El Canelo, which is around five million dollars, including net transfer plus bonuses.
Toluca has already received the offer for the midfielder, but for now has not responded, since everything will depend on the casualties he presents.
After not convincing with his performance this semester, the Uruguayan midfielder will not continue with Lionbut will join the Everton Vina del Mar from Chile, which also belongs to the same owner.
According to the account Transfer Liga MXThe Tooth will be low Lion. The board offered him to continue his career with the PachucaHowever, the forward seeks to continue his career in Brazil, although he also has an offer from the MLS to arrive as a Franchise Player.
He Puebla added the 26-year-old striker to their ranks, from the champion Atlantean of the Expansion League. The striker scored twelve goals in 36 games.
Transfer Liga MX reported that Titi is close to being a new reinforcement of the Queretarosince he would be one of those sacrificed Xolos.
The border team will respect the midfielder’s contract as long as he plays with Gallos Blancos.
The Little Chief did not enter into plans of Lionas was reported a few weeks ago, so he would have already found a new destination.
According Paco Montes of Fox Sportsthe pivot is tied by the Americasince only small details remain to close the transfer, which would be a loan.
The portal I amFootball shared that the Venezuelan has been offered to America. He can play as a striker, midfielder and winger on the right, which makes signing him attractive.
For now it is linked to FC Famalicao of Protugal until the summer of 2025.
Blue Cross is one of those interested in El Maguito, but also Striped I would be looking to hire you.
According Diego Medina of TUDNthe royal board has the national team as an option in case the sale of the team is closed. Jordi Cortizo at Chivas. The money that the Sacred Flock would disburse would be to acquire the midfielder of the AEK Athens from Greece.
From Colombia, the name of the far right sounds like a possible reinforcement of the Junior Barranquilla. The source points out that Tiburon’s intention is to request a loan transfer to Tigers.
