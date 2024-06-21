Here is the latest transfer news heading into A2024:

Andrés Montaño is Blue. 😍💙 The national team arrives from @MazatlanFC to strengthen our midfield, and it is our second reinforcement heading into Apertura 2024. Welcome, @AndresMontan10!#BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/rsp1XHA2gV — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) June 19, 2024

The reporter Diego Medina of TUDN revealed to RG La Deportiva 690 AM the plan of the Flock: “Guadalajara does want it. He has been bidding for a couple of weeks. Monterrey has already told him that he is not for sale, he has already told (Chivas) that the only way to release him is an exchange for him. Chiquete (Orozco), something that Guadalajara does not want. Chivas is looking at options to make a big splash and put ten dollars (millions of dollars) for Jordi. If he lets go of those ten sticks, then we’ll put a bow on him.”.

The Portuguese coach Renato Paiva knows the central defender well, since they agreed on the US League of Portugal, when the under-17 world champion passed through the Feirensewhile the helmsman was in the Benfica.

“America has sent a formal offer to Palmeiras to permanently hire the Brazilian defender,” it was reported.

The defender can play as a pivot in the middle of the two centre-backs, and he also has a contract with the club until December 2025, although they are willing to negotiate for an adequate offer.

“América is expected to present an offer that covers the termination clause in the coming days. If an advantageous proposal arrives, Palmeiras will not put obstacles in the way of the transfer,” he continued.

It is known that the Toluca It is another of those who raise their hand for the center and even some media assure that it has already been closed for some time, but the official announcement is missing.

Thank you for all your delivery and dedication Julián 🫶 Best of success in your new project, champion! 💪 pic.twitter.com/fgl7mrXqX5 — Club América (@ClubAmerica) June 20, 2024

Also, the Al-Qadisiya of Saudi Arabia announced him as his new welcome reinforcement. The forward was transferred for 15 million dollars, signing until 2028.

The operation would be around ten million euros, with the player from Sporting CP from Portugal signing until 2027 with an option until 2028.

A few days ago, the intention of Pachuca Group was for the midfielder to play six months in the Everton Viña del Marowned by the same Mexican group, and later integrated into Lion either Pachuca in January 2025.

Therefore, in the end, the attacker will put on the Panzas Verdes jersey.

This week his signing was being taken for granted with Santos Lagunaon loan for one year with purchase option.

But once again El Búfalo is putting obstacles in the way of leaving the Sultana del Norte.

Toluca has already received the offer for the midfielder, but for now has not responded, since everything will depend on the casualties he presents.

#GRADAReport 🎽 The 26-year-old Mexican forward, Rafael Durán, arrives at @ClubPueblaMX. ➡️ He leaves @Atlante as the historic scorer in Liguilla since the Expansion League existed. ⚽ ▶️ https://t.co/lSoYvnuzm3 pic.twitter.com/aFGaaGryOy — GRADA (@somosgrada) June 21, 2024

The border team will respect the midfielder’s contract as long as he plays with Gallos Blancos.

According Paco Montes of Fox Sportsthe pivot is tied by the Americasince only small details remain to close the transfer, which would be a loan.

For now it is linked to FC Famalicao of Protugal until the summer of 2025.

According Diego Medina of TUDNthe royal board has the national team as an option in case the sale of the team is closed. Jordi Cortizo at Chivas. The money that the Sacred Flock would disburse would be to acquire the midfielder of the AEK Athens from Greece.