The Clausura 2024 culminated with the two-time championship of the Americabut for now the teams of the Liga MX They are already pointing towards the 2024 Apertura Tournament, which is why the clubs have announced ups and downs, so the Stove Football It’s burning with rumors.
Here is the latest transfer news heading into A2024:
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Boca Juniors from Argentina has already closed the signing of Toto, Toluca. It is a transfer of 50 percent of the pass and a contract that will link him with the Xeneize for four years. The pivot says goodbye to the Devils after 31 official matches, with two goals and three assists.
The Buffalo continues to cause headaches for Striped, because he refuses to go to another team hoping that his contract will be respected. It must be remembered that the Uruguayan striker was close to Braves and Santos Lagunabut he threw away all the negotiations by not saying yes.
On the other hand, the account Transfer Liga MX reported that the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada he wants it yes or yes in Pachuca and has asked the board to make the greatest effort to sign him.
The Mexican youth returns to Queretarocoming from the youth divisions of the Elche from Spain, where he spent the last two years.
In this way, the 20-year-old striker arrives to make up for the loss of Ettson Ayon on the offensive.
The Uruguayan striker leaves behind Braves of Juarez to join Velez Sarsfield from Argentina. Although he will leave with El Fortín, he still has to arrange his departure with the border club, which would be without problems because he is not part of the coaching staff’s plans.
As mentioned a week ago, Tijuana Xolos added the midfielder to their ranks, from Sonoran Maroonsof the Expansion League.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira announced that there is a business group that would be willing to buy an important part of the Argentine midfielder’s letter from San Lorenzo, with a figure close to five million dollars. Your intentions for acquiring it are to place it in the Liga MXwithout revealing the name.
At last Puebla made official the incorporation of the left back, from the Toluca. This is a one-year loan with a purchase option.
Last Thursday, Chivas He fired his striker through social networks. His new destiny is Santos Laguna, where he already reported. Once you pass the medical exams, you will sign and the official announcement will be made.
As had been mentioned, the goalkeeper became a new reinforcement of the Americaby not entering into plans Lion.
Likewise, the Panzas Verdes also said goodbye to the means of containment. El Jefecito now joins the ranks of the Águilas, on a one-year loan with an option to purchase.
In the same way, the archer left behind the America to join the ranks of Lionthrough a one-year loan with a mandatory purchase option in case of minutes played or meeting objectives.
Fer Esquivel revealed that there are advanced procedures for Cocoliso to be a new player of Juarezfrom Xolos. It would be a definitive transfer and there is a verbal agreement with the agent and the Paraguayan striker.
So much Toluca as Monterey They are interested in the Argentine. According to Leon Lecanda of ESPNthe celestial club expects to receive more than four million dollars for the left winger, in addition the South American would intend to earn a much higher salary than he currently has.
Through their official accounts, Cougars made official the arrival of the right winger, who has just stood out with the Celaya in the Expansion Leagueafter nine scores in 16 games.
The fringe made the departure of the 26-year-old midfielder official. Through the club’s social networks, it was reported that he is leaving on loan for the next two tournaments Celaya of the Expansion League.
Although the last semester did not see any activity, it barely Braves of Juarez He officially fired the goalkeeper through his networks.
“Thank you for defending our house and loving Juaritos so much these two years”could be read.
At last Toluca made the incorporation of the Brazilian defender official, from the Palmeiras of his country. Through a video on their networks, the Devils welcomed the defender.
