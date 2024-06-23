Here is the latest transfer news heading into A2024:

On the other hand, the account Transfer Liga MX reported that the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada he wants it yes or yes in Pachuca and has asked the board to make the greatest effort to sign him.

Jesús Hernandez 🇲🇽scored this great Chilean goal with Elche B🇪🇸 In the end this goal served to win 1-0 against Burriana.pic.twitter.com/PysehKCH8Y — Alexx Carrasquedo (@AlexCarZe) October 22, 2023

In this way, the 20-year-old striker arrives to make up for the loss of Ettson Ayon on the offensive.

Freshly unpacked from Toulon 🇫🇷, Jorge Rodríguez arrives to reinforce our left wing. 22 years old, selected SUB2️⃣3️⃣ and now Enfranjado 🔵⚪️. Welcome, Jorge! 😎#LaFranjaNosUne🎽 pic.twitter.com/101mvu4sYz — Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) June 20, 2024

José Juan Macías arrived at Santos Laguna after making 94 appearances with Guadalajara. 27 goals

1 assist

5 thousand 184 minutes pic.twitter.com/oz4WktnNZw — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 22, 2024

Óscar Jiménez was loaned to León. Much success in this new stage, Oscar! 💪 pic.twitter.com/zSyX0Alr0Z — Club América (@ClubAmerica) June 21, 2024

Carlos Baltazar arrived in Celaya after adding 21 games with Puebla in three tournaments. 1 goal

1 assist

689 minutes pic.twitter.com/DkyLfr56KY — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 23, 2024

GOODBYE, TALA! 👋 The Juárez Bravos officially say goodbye to Alfredo Talavera and the future of the Mexican goalkeeper is unknownhttps://t.co/pIoQ659Un6 pic.twitter.com/ZgauMl2IlQ — Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) June 22, 2024

“Thank you for defending our house and loving Juaritos so much these two years”could be read.