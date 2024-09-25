Although the transfer market closed last week, there are still several rumours about the Stove Football in the Liga MXalready thinking about the future Closing 2025.
Here we leave you the latest news:
According to the information of the journalist Ruben Rodriguez in Halftimethe Moroccan of Pachuca has been linked to America as a possible reinforcement for the C2025. Despite the arrival of the Chilean Victor Davilathose from Coapa are still interested in adding talent in the offensive positions and the extremes are one of the main areas to strengthen.
The name of the Colombian midfielder of Pachuca He is one of the most talked about players for the coming semester, since his level has aroused the interest of different teams in the Liga MX: America, Blue Cross, Tigers and Stripedwho follow him closely.
The portal IamFootball He assures that the azulcremas see him as a possible reinforcement in the event of the possible departure of the Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgo or the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez.
Likewise, the U de Nuevo León considers him a good replacement in the event of the Argentine’s possible departure. Guido Pizarro and the Brazilian Rafael Cariocawho complete their contract with the felines.
There have been many rumors that the Blue Cross would seek the return of Piojo to its ranks, however, if that were true, Chivas He would already be thinking about how much he would ask to open the doors for him. It should be remembered that the winger has just renewed his contract until 2028 and has an option to extend it until 2029.
Now, the journalist Cesar Huerta of the AS Newspaper He revealed that his exit clause is between 18 and 20 million dollars, so that is what those interested would have to pay.
Himself Cesar Huerta He indicated that the technician of The Machine, Martin Anselmilikes the right side of the Chivas.
“’El Piojo is interested, but he likes Mozo and he likes him a lot.’ I’ll just tell him that. He likes it and that’s it,” he said on his social media channel. YouTubebut in the same way, Don Centros has just renovated and they would also have to invest heavily.
After surprising with his debut at the age of 15, in addition to being the first of that age to score a goal in the Liga MXto the youth of Xolos from Tijuana More interested parties have come from Europe, as various media indicate that scouts have been sent from Manchester City and Barcelona to observe it, although there is also talk of PSG, AC Milan and Porto.
In recent days, El Turco was linked to the Tolucasince he supposedly already has a pre-contract to secure his arrival to Hell in the event of a possible departure of the Portuguese Renato Paiva in the winter. However, Miguel Arizpe of Multimediahas already denied this news, since the scarlet board trusts in the continuity of the European, who has a contract for one more year.
