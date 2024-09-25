Here we leave you the latest news:

The portal IamFootball He assures that the azulcremas see him as a possible reinforcement in the event of the possible departure of the Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgo or the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez.

Likewise, the U de Nuevo León considers him a good replacement in the event of the Argentine’s possible departure. Guido Pizarro and the Brazilian Rafael Cariocawho complete their contract with the felines.

Now, the journalist Cesar Huerta of the AS Newspaper He revealed that his exit clause is between 18 and 20 million dollars, so that is what those interested would have to pay.

“’El Piojo is interested, but he likes Mozo and he likes him a lot.’ I’ll just tell him that. He likes it and that’s it,” he said on his social media channel. YouTubebut in the same way, Don Centros has just renovated and they would also have to invest heavily.