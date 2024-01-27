Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 is already being played, of the Liga MXHowever the Stove Football continues, as there are still clubs making moves in the famous 'panic buying'.
In addition to this, we are less than a week away from seeing the transfer market closed, so we leave you the latest news on rumors and signings for C2024:
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, Cougars has advanced negotiations for the Argentine striker, who currently plays for the Panathinaikos from Greece.
The South American wants to come to Mexico.
Despite mentioning that the Zenit of Russia had made an offer that was difficult to reject for the Spaniard, in the end he rejected it.
El Maguito also supposedly said no to other offers from France and Italy to stay in the country. America.
Due to the small number of minutes you are living with Tigersthe Colombian is restless and Cougars He already approached to ask their conditions. However, the winger has a contract until 2025 and the U has no intention of selling him.
As mentioned, the forward became the first Mexican to venture into Chinese soccer, after being presented with the Nantong Zhiyunsigning until December 2025.
Chivas sold one hundred percent of the menu.
After not entering into the Argentine coach's plans Fernando Ortizthe Ecuadorian says goodbye to Striped. By mutual agreement, the board and the attacker terminated his contract, which ended in the summer of 2026. He has no destination for now.
Through their social networks, Puebla announced the hiring of the 18-year-old Brazilian, from Porto Alegre International. La Franja reported that the forward and winger will join the U-23 team as part of its recruitment process at the national and international level.
Cougars made the attempt to sign the Brazilian attacker from Ferencváros of Hungary, however, its second proposal was also rejected, as reported by the newspaper Super Sports.
After a year and a half in Liga MXthe Argentine from Pachuca He is going to football in Brazil because he will put on the team's jersey. Atlético Paranaense. The South American club bought the forward's transfer, which he will sign for four years.
On Friday, speculation began that the Mexican World Cup player could return to the Liga MX from the hand of the club that formed it, ChivasHowever, this same Saturday the rumor came to an end or so it seems.
According to the journalist Fernando Cevallos of Fox SportsThe Hyena prefers to retire a thousand times before returning to Mexico.
Now, the possible signing excited many rojiblancos because for now the forward has not renewed his contract with LAFC of the MLS.
Multiple sports media, both Spanish and Mexican, reported that the America was interested in acquiring the services of the Argentine striker and some even claimed that the feathered team had already made an offer close to seven million dollars to the Osasuna from Spain. This rumor died out quickly because those from Coapa no longer have free places for foreigners.
