After playing Matchday 7 of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX Leaguethere is a pause for the FIFA date of the month of September, returning to the actions until next Friday the 15th.
He Stove Football continues because the clubs still have until September 13 to make their last moves.
Here the latest news of registrations, cancellations and rumors:
Gone are those bad performances with Chivas because in cougars the winger is breaking it, so much so that he earned a call-up to the senior team for the first time.
Added to this, El Chino would be in the crosshairs of the lazio from Italy, according to the portal ‘Lazio Siamo Noi’It is even mentioned that the Italian team made an effort in the last minutes to sign him, however, the main obstacle turned out to be the non-EU place. If they had achieved the contract, the same source indicated that they would have transferred the Mexican to the Empoli so that it could burn. The figure estimated by the rojiblanco youth squad would have been between three and four million euros.
The player of Los Angeles Galaxy would be getting his first break in the MX League because I would already have everything agreed to arrive at Xolos. Several means assure that only details remain so that the hiring is a reality.
After several rumors it finally came true. He Tecatito He returns to the club that saw him born, stripedafter passing through Europe, where he defended the Twente from the Netherlands, Porto from Portugal and Seville from Spain.
“I have mixed feelings, I waited a few years to return and today it came true, very happy and excited”were his words.
The Colombian was one of the many names that handled Blue Cross to strengthen his lead, however, the player from rangers of Scotland was already announced as a new element of the Santos F.C. from Brazil.
The defender was wanted by the America, but in the end, it will remain in Spain. After descending with the SpanishEl Cachorro will continue in the First Division because he was signed by the Almeriabeing the most expensive signing in the club’s history.
“Being the most expensive signing represents a greater responsibility and I will make a great effort to meet the group and individual objectives”he expressed.
The Mexican striker was also on the radar of the Americathere were even negotiations, without being able to close it.
The youth squad from Queretaro was signed by the tapatio of the expansion leaguesubsidiary of the Chivassigning for three years.
The 21-year-old element has gone through the heereveen from the Netherlands, the spal of Italy and the JNGO Cercle from Belgium, he has also been part of the Mexican under-18 and under-21 teams.
After the dismissal of the Venezuelan Raphael Dudamelhe Necaxa He has a new strategist. The helmsman was also wanted for Pueblabut in the end he decided on the Rays due to the path he has, having led Saints Lagoon and be a technical assistant to the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe and the dutch John Van’t Schip.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelthe Uruguayan has a word agreement with the Puebla.
The midfielder would arrive from the Defender Sporting in exchange for $500,000 for 80 percent of the letter. Once he arrives in Mexico, he will sign until June 2026 with an option for one more year.
The front of the FC Cincinnati is no longer only wanted by striped but also for Blue Crossso reported Fernando Esquivel. Added to this, he mentioned that La Máquina launched an offer with an unknown amount, although the orange club does not want to part with it.
The Mexican-American would be valued at ten million dollars plus a percentage of a future sale starting at twelve million dollars.
After obtaining two victories in a row, the two interims have presented a project to continue the remainder of the tournament. the entourage of The Puebla Strip Analyze why they liked your work. In their favor they have the vote of confidence of the captain Diego de Buenthe archer Jesus ‘Spider’ Rodriguez and the strikers Memo Martinez and Martin Barragan.
At the end of your contract with Lionthe Colombian ended up returning to his country with the Independent Medellin. His intention was to go to Europe, but there were no seductive offers, apart from he rejected an offer from Santos F.C..
By not entering into the plans of the Queretarothe Uruguayan left Mexico and was now announced as a reinforcement of the America Mineiro. The goalkeeper signed a contract until December with chances to extend it.
Although they are already one of the best in the tournament, Juarez Braves Keep adding signings. The Montenegrin of HNK Rijeka from Croatia will travel and appear with the club after the FIFA Date.
The defense of the selection of Montenegro he will carry out medical tests with his national team so as not to delay times, he announced it Fernando Esquivel.
after leaving juarezthe American rang to play with the Racing Avellanedahowever, in the end he decided to put on the jacket of the Hurricane to respect his past with him Avellaneda Independent. The midfielder signed until December 2024.
