He Stove Football continues because the clubs still have until September 13 to make their last moves.

Here the latest news of registrations, cancellations and rumors:

Cesar Huerta living the dream. ❤️🐾 OUR BOY. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dchoJtiZWy – Fan Puma (@FanPumaOficial) September 5, 2023

Added to this, El Chino would be in the crosshairs of the lazio from Italy, according to the portal ‘Lazio Siamo Noi’It is even mentioned that the Italian team made an effort in the last minutes to sign him, however, the main obstacle turned out to be the non-EU place. If they had achieved the contract, the same source indicated that they would have transferred the Mexican to the Empoli so that it could burn. The figure estimated by the rojiblanco youth squad would have been between three and four million euros.

🚨 Transfer Market 🚨 Efraín Álvarez will be a new player for the Xolos de Tijuana, coming from the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS. pic.twitter.com/EYu3cAL8OJ – AllFootball1620 (@futbol1620) September 4, 2023

The “I am Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona and I am proud to belong to Monterrey” is coming. How cool it will be to see him in the Steel Giant. EXPECTED TIME. pic.twitter.com/1lvnfeMqe4 — I am Rayado 🌟 (@SomosRayados) September 5, 2023

“I have mixed feelings, I waited a few years to return and today it came true, very happy and excited”were his words.

Excited and very happy to start this new challenge. Thank you all that made this posible! The best is yet to come!

🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2WhpvOSkHk — Cesar Montes (@CJasib) September 5, 2023

“Being the most expensive signing represents a greater responsibility and I will make a great effort to meet the group and individual objectives”he expressed.

TEUN WILKE ARRIVES AT TAPATÍO 🐐✅ Club Guadalajara through the Tapatío of the Expansion League made the arrival of attacker Teun Wilke official, from the Círculo de Brujas club in Belgium 🇧🇪, after an important step through youth teams in Italy 🇮🇹 and the Netherlands 🇳🇱. pic.twitter.com/pyzHeweNHI – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) September 5, 2023

The youth squad from Queretaro was signed by the tapatio of the expansion leaguesubsidiary of the Chivassigning for three years.

The 21-year-old element has gone through the heereveen from the Netherlands, the spal of Italy and the JNGO Cercle from Belgium, he has also been part of the Mexican under-18 and under-21 teams.

Eduardo Fentanes arrived at Necaxa after adding 55 games in Liga MX with Puebla, San Luis and Santos Laguna. 21 Won

12 Tied

Lost 22 45% Effectiveness pic.twitter.com/1rVwWnVeOK — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) September 5, 2023

🚨Lucas Paul de los Santos, a 22-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, will play in Puebla, as anticipated @nicomusetti.

*️⃣They buy 80% of the pass from Defensor Sporting. In the next few hours, he will travel to 🇲🇽 to undergo a medical examination and sign until June 2026. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/rjbKlHr4EW — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) September 5, 2023

The midfielder would arrive from the Defender Sporting in exchange for $500,000 for 80 percent of the letter. Once he arrives in Mexico, he will sign until June 2026 with an option for one more year.

Brandon Vázquez would be the chosen one ⚽🚂 Cruz Azul has reportedly launched a first formal offer to sign Brandon 🇺🇸. Cincinnati would be reluctant to sell, but MLS would not. Its price would be nothing less: they would not release it for less than 10 million dollars. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/De9xGveOpf — Let’s go Blue (@VamosCAzul) September 5, 2023

The Mexican-American would be valued at ten million dollars plus a percentage of a future sale starting at twelve million dollars.

🚨🎽 EXCL. The duo Ricardo Carbajal and Luis Miguel Noriega have presented a project to continue the remainder of the tournament. 🔴 They have also asked for the opportunity to work with the team during this FIFA date. 🔵 The Azteca entourage analyzes, they really liked their work.… pic.twitter.com/iN2M5cqsCZ — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) September 3, 2023

🚨The ex #Lion🇲🇽 Yairo Moreno is a new reinforcement of the #DIM.

*️⃣The footballer, who had refused to go to Santos🇧🇷, decided to return to the club after seductive offers from Europe did not appear. pic.twitter.com/iYiz7Y2hD4 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) September 5, 2023

🚨[OFICIAL] América MG announced the arrival of goalkeeper 🇺🇾 Washington Aguerre.

*️⃣Up with the pass in his possession and signed a contract until December, with a chance to extend it. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/ZIwyT8iltA — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) September 5, 2023

The new signing of #Juarez Andrija Vukcevic, will travel and appear with the club after the Date #FIFA ! JUA already has the paperwork to register the player, it will carry out medical tests with the national team so as not to delay time.#LigaBBVAMX Via @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/G6bMpN86Xx – Drake #LigaBBVAMX #Draft 🟨🏆 | News, Soccer & More (@soul_drake5) September 6, 2023

The defense of the selection of Montenegro he will carry out medical tests with his national team so as not to delay times, he announced it Fernando Esquivel.