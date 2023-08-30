Day 6 of the 2023 Opening Tournament came to an end, of the MX Leaguebut on the other hand, the Stove Football It continues and now more than ever because the registration of transfers for the local contest has ended, while they still have until September 13 to bring elements from abroad.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
The Uruguayan constantly sounded to go to some exotic leagues or to join the Puebla either Lionhowever, in the end he joined the cougars.
Supposedly the winger would not let Blue Cross because it was part of the technical director’s plans Joaquin MorenoHowever, now he will defend the jacket of the auriazules.
National University made official the incorporation of the 21-year-old youth, from the Queretarowhere he accumulated 31 duels in three tournaments.
The midfielder was a gold medalist at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games with the Mexican U-23 team, and is also a homegrown player for the feline team.
According to various reports, the end of the America would have reached an agreement to continue his career with White Roosters. The team from Queretaro would be the sixth team in the maximum circuit of the brother of Diego Lainez. It would go on a loan for a year with a purchase option.
El Cuate became the new reinforcement of Blue Crossafter having had a great start with Queretaroboth in the local league and in the League Cup 2023.
“To add experience, his mobility and his goals!”This was the welcome of La Máquina for the striker on social networks.
The cement club would have invested about 2.5 million dollars.
The right side was supposedly in the orbit of striped, tigers and Chivas not being in plans Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands, however, he will remain in Europe by signing with a club that has relied heavily on Mexican talent in recent years: the Porto.
According to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romanothe teams agreed to a one-year loan with no purchase obligation, but in the event that he plays more than 20 duels with the Dragons, they must buy him for four million euros.
Once again the Colombian said no to The Celestial Machine. According to German media, the striker is close to leaving for Spain to join the Valenciawith which he would have reached an agreement.
He Daily Bild reported that the Naranjeros are willing to pay more than seven million euros for the letter from the attacker of the eintracht frankfurt from Germany, an amount even less than what the sky-blue team was willing to pay.
Despite signing sepulveda, Blue Cross still needs a foreign striker, so they target the Argentine from charlotte fc of the MLSso indicated Adrian Esparza of TUDN.
The 27-year-old Argentinian joined the North American team in January from the Racing Avellaneda from Argentina for six mde.
another option of Machine for the offensive is the Brazilian of the istanbul basaksehir of Türkiye, as reported by the journalist Nahuel Ferreira.
The South American striker joined the Turkish club six months ago and has a contract for three more years.
Jerry’s resignation from the mexican national team sub-23because it is worded with the Puebla to direct it. However, it was mentioned that the regulations did not allow the former midfielder to direct, since after having directed or belongs to a medical body, you cannot take the reins of another squad.
However, according to The Sniper of the daily recordwas not applied previously, since Francisco Rotlanwho was an assistant to Rafael River Bridge from Day 1 at 12 with cougarslater he was in the Uruguayan coaching staff Robert Dante Siboldi in tigers.
Journalist Meldonado Hair confirmed that tigers revived interest in the 29-year-old Argentine who plays for the Celta Vigo from Spain.
However, there is no formal offer from the royals to take over the left winger, apart from just being seriously injured and that threw away all intention.
After the departure of Paco Ramirez of the technical direction, the celayaof the expansion leaguenow opted for international talent.
The 50-year-old Argentine has directed in Chile and Spain.
At first it sounded to direct the Pueblabut in the end he will be in front of the Necaxa. According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelhe would sign for the rest of the tournament, with the option to renew for another year or he could also obtain it based on objectives.
The arrival of Fentans to the Good heavens It is due to the fact that the Venezuelan coach was fired after losing to Queretaro last weekend.
By mutual agreement between the board of directors and the helmsman, they decided to put an end to the project, since after eight games they could not win in the League or in the Leagues Cup.
The midfielder of the Necaxa has been surveyed by Barcelona Athletic.
The hydrocalid team is awaiting a formal offer and they would provide facilities as long as it benefits all parties, as he commented Fernando Esquivel.
