OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Christian Tabó is a new Pumas player. Coming from Cruz Azul, the Uruguayan joins Club Universidad on the last day of transfers in Liga MX. pic.twitter.com/WwaDIC9b6m – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 30, 2023

Supposedly the winger would not let Blue Cross because it was part of the technical director’s plans Joaquin MorenoHowever, now he will defend the jacket of the auriazules.

🚨🐾 OFFICIAL. Rodrigo López is a new Pumas UNAM player. 🔴 Arrives from Querétaro in Definitive Transfer. The roosters save 20% on future profit from sale (Europe or Mexico). 🔴 Signed until 2026 with an option for 1 more. 📸 @PumasMX pic.twitter.com/wmDqt1EwWW — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 30, 2023

The midfielder was a gold medalist at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games with the Mexican U-23 team, and is also a homegrown player for the feline team.

🦅🔄✍️ Mauro Lainez changes scenery again! The Mexican attacker leaves América and joins Querétarohttps://t.co/f3C8SyrczE – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 29, 2023

🚨[OFICIAL] Ángel Sepúlveda was announced as a new reinforcement of #Blue Cross.

*️⃣Arrives definitively from #Queretaro and with a contract until December 2025. pic.twitter.com/kGEf1Tj9ot — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 29, 2023

“To add experience, his mobility and his goals!”This was the welcome of La Máquina for the striker on social networks.

The cement club would have invested about 2.5 million dollars.

To show why you are the best winger in Mexico! 🇲🇽 Jorge Sánchez was presented and already wore the colors of his new team, Porto de Portugal. Great opportunity for the Mexican, as he will play in the Champions League this season. 🇵🇹 The note: https://t.co/gG6AcbBIji… pic.twitter.com/DqJjPJ4wSf – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) August 29, 2023

According to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romanothe teams agreed to a one-year loan with no purchase obligation, but in the event that he plays more than 20 duels with the Dragons, they must buy him for four million euros.

RAFAEL SANTOS BORRE DOES NOT REACH #Blue Cross ❌ report @fer_esquivel22 it had to be the Colombian himself who rejected the formal offer, by means of an electronic letter and phone call. – What the agent communicated days before, the player told the club.#LigaBBVAMX #Opening2023 pic.twitter.com/Oh0ZcWegos – Drake #LigaBBVAMX #Draft 🟨🏆 | News, Soccer & More (@soul_drake5) August 29, 2023

He Daily Bild reported that the Naranjeros are willing to pay more than seven million euros for the letter from the attacker of the eintracht frankfurt from Germany, an amount even less than what the sky-blue team was willing to pay.

🚨[OFICIAL] Charlotte announced the signing of Enzo Copetti, bought from Racing for US$6,300,000.

*️⃣The striker signed a contract until December 2025 with a chance to extend for another year. pic.twitter.com/LmBsLITEpU — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 11, 2023

The 27-year-old Argentinian joined the North American team in January from the Racing Avellaneda from Argentina for six mde.

After Rafael Santos Borre’s definitive NO, he goes all the way #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 by Brazilian striker Joao Figueireido as reported @Leonlec. 👉 He plays for Istanbul Basaksehir 🇹🇷 where he arrived just 6 months ago and has a contract for three more years. ▶Center-forward/winger 27 years old. pic.twitter.com/8C28gu6ERZ — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) August 30, 2023

The South American striker joined the Turkish club six months ago and has a contract for three more years.

🚨🎽 CONFIRMED. Gerardo Espinoza will NOT arrive as DT at Club Puebla. 🔴 Based on article 47 of the Liga MX 2023-2024 Competition Regulations: “The members of the Technical Corps, as well as the members of the administrative or operational staff of a

National selection,… pic.twitter.com/AfE1VkQ3tb — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 29, 2023

However, according to The Sniper of the daily recordwas not applied previously, since Francisco Rotlanwho was an assistant to Rafael River Bridge from Day 1 at 12 with cougarslater he was in the Uruguayan coaching staff Robert Dante Siboldi in tigers.

🚨 Franco Cervi suffered a grade II tendon rupture, so he will be out of action for up to six weeks. For this reason, any possibility of him reaching Tigres falls. Yesterday a source close to the feline club informed Channel 6 that an offer for him had not been submitted 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Z5KJ4s1k08 – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) August 29, 2023

However, there is no formal offer from the royals to take over the left winger, apart from just being seriously injured and that threw away all intention.

Cristian Paulucci arrived in Celaya after leading Manchego Ciudad Real in the Fifth Division of Spain. pic.twitter.com/Nf9HywnNyl — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) August 30, 2023

The 50-year-old Argentine has directed in Chile and Spain.

🚨⚡ CONFIRMED. Total agreement for Eduardo Fentanes to be the new Technical Director of Necaxa. 🔴 Arrives in Aguascalientes this week. 🔴 I would sign for the rest of the tournament. He will have the option to renew for 1 more year.

Or, automatic renewal based on objectives.… pic.twitter.com/A3g0gy2mcE — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 29, 2023

Very poor passing of Rafael Dudamel by #Necaxa 🇲🇽, the defeats made him only mark the fate of his departure, many things will have to be reconsidered after a new misstep as DT, in more than 300 games led in his career he does not reach 45% of the points . pic.twitter.com/KGbGl4vKJb — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) August 28, 2023

By mutual agreement between the board of directors and the helmsman, they decided to put an end to the project, since after eight games they could not win in the League or in the Leagues Cup.

🚨🇲🇽 FC Barcelona Athletic is interested in Heriberto Jurado. 🔴 They confirm to me: At the moment there are ONLY SOUNDS for the Mexican player. 🔵 For obvious reasons, the player and environment gave “ok”. 🔴 Necaxa awaits formal offer, they tell me: they would always give facilities and… pic.twitter.com/WCytpg0PqF — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 27, 2023

The hydrocalid team is awaiting a formal offer and they would provide facilities as long as it benefits all parties, as he commented Fernando Esquivel.