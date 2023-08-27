Date 6 of the 2023 Opening Tournament is already being disputed, of the MX Leaguebut Stove Football He continues, recalling that the clubs have until September 13 to be able to reinforce themselves with footballers from abroad.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
Once the medical examinations were passed, the Mexican World Cup player was officially presented as reinforcement of the Dynamo Moscow of Russia, signing until 2027.
The midfielder paid his own termination clause to be able to leave the Pachuca.
Although Blue Cross He kept clinging to the dream of signing the Colombian, he once again rejected them by wanting to continue in Europe. This is the second time that the forward of the eintracht frankfurt says no to a Mexican club, having previously declined an offer tigersalthough this is not only with Mexico, because he did not want to sign with River Plate.
Even though during the week the technician Blue Cross, Joaquin Morenoassured that the Uruguayan would remain in his squad, again they put an exit sign on him.
According Leon Lecandaof ESPNThe Machine would have proposed to cougars an exchange between players, including a sum of money, with no response yet.
He Poison He has also lost prominence in CU because he has started on the bench in recent games.
The list of options to direct the Puebla continues to grow, because the journalist David Medrano reported in his column daily record that the directive also chatted with the colt and the jerryhowever, the advantage continues to be Eduardo Fentaneswho would even already have his coaching staff composed with the Argentine Hugo Colace as assistant and Osvaldo Scansetti as a physical trainer.
Various sources have stated that the directive of the America is still working on the incorporation of the central defender of the river bird From Portugal. At the same time, sources say the Coapa side favored the 26-year-old Brazilian due to his youth, skills, strength and fitness. Added to this, he was another of the players of the Brazilian helmsman andre jardine when they hung the Olympic gold of Rio 2016.
It is valued at three million dollars, something that the Azulcremas consider expensive, apart from having a contract until 2026 with a clause of 8.5 million dollars.
Xolos presented an offer for the Chilean forward of the Colo Colo, which dealt with a one-year loan with a purchase option. However, El Cacique rejected the proposal.
After being left without a team when terminating his contract with Atlético San Luis In the last tournament, the goalkeeper still did not find a place.
For this reason, he became the new goalkeeper coach of the Youth Soccer Academy. Ventura Couty Fusion.
In recent days it became known that the napoli from Italy would propose an offer of up to 15 million euros for the Uruguayan from Toluca. Regarding this, the same midfielder revealed that there are interests from some clubs, but for now he is focused on becoming champion with the Red Devils.
“I spoke with my agent and yes there are interests, but I am calm here. I want to be champion with Toluca, it is my only goal “he confessed.
The 18-year-old Mexican promise of the tigers was signed by him River Plate from Argentina. The forward trains with the fifth division squad and if he responds he would join the reserve.
It’s official. The Argentine striker leaves Queretaro because he has just been signed by him lanus from Argentina. The South American arrives on loan until December 2024, after the owner of his letter, sarmientowill reach an agreement with El Garnet.
At last Puebla made the signing of the Argentine official. Santos F.C., owner of his pass, sends it on loan for 18 months with a purchase option. The midfielder’s last team was the Vasco da Gama from Brazil.
After ending his relationship with Lionthe Colombian has just rejected an offer from Santos F.C. from Brazil, who proposed a contract until December 2024. If no other proposal appears that convinces him, the winger would be inclined to return to the Independent Medellin of his country.
