NEW SCORE ROOSTER! 🔵🐓

Nicolás Cordero from Huracán is Querétaro’s new reinforcement, as César Merlo announced.

👉🏻 The forward arrives on loan until December 2024, with a purchase option of 1.3M dollars for 70% of the pass

The response to the departure of Ángel Sepúlveda. pic.twitter.com/iDpxCuWtKb

