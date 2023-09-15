With Matchday 8 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament about to begin, the transfer market for the Apertura 2023 has finally come to an end. Liga MXso some clubs made the famous panic purchases to close their squads.
Here is the latest of the Stove Football of A2023:
After being discharged by the Necaxathe Uruguayan defender found a place in the San Lorenzo Almagro from Argentina and will sign until December 2024.
The Uruguayan could not complete the Argentine nationalization procedures, which is why he could no longer join the Córdoba Workshops despite having everything agreed. The steering wheel had to return with Braves, where it will not be taken into account. His future remains up in the air for now.
The North American became the new signing of the Mazatlan, arriving as free. The full-back signed for one year with the option of two more and the extension can be made automatic within six months due to objectives to be met. His last team was Braves of Juarez.
The Argentine is a new player Xoloscoming from Dnipro from Ukraine, on a loan for one year with a purchase option. The midfielder is already training with the border team and could make his debut this day.
After the loss of their scorer Angel Sepúlveda, Queretaro He found his replacement in the 24-year-old Argentine. The board reached an agreement with Hurricane from Argentina for a one-year loan with a purchase option, where Gallos Blancos will absorb one hundred percent of the salary.
After the FIFA Date, the Montenegrin was already announced as a reinforcement of Braves. The international defender arrives from HNK Rijeka from Croatia and signs for three years on a permanent transfer.
Puebla announced the hiring of the Uruguayan, who arrives from Sporting Defender From Uruguay. La Franja welcomed him through social networks with an exciting video, where the Uruguayan midfielder showed some of his technical qualities.
In the end, the Chilean striker will remain on the roster of Blue Cross and it was even officially registered in the Liga MX to play with the under-23s. Tank’s contract is until December 2025. The Andean could not find a place in Argentine or European teams.
After leaving Mazatlan and not finding equipment, the defender ventures to the Indian Super League with the Hyderabad FCindicated the portal Halftime. The left-footed defender arrives at the current champion of the competition with a one-year contract.
The directive of America He failed to close down any of the foreign defenders he had in mind and in the end he stayed with the Chilean, who was training with Tigers after being left out to free up a foreigner’s place. This will be the Andean’s fourth club in Mexico after having been with Necaxa, Cruz Azul and Tigres.
Trained in the Arsenal and with a promising future, the 19-year-old youth will live his first experience in Mexican soccer by joining Tigers.
Who also has Canadian nationality signed a four-year contract, after having spent the last season in the Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain.
According to the media Claro Sportsviewers Turkish Super League They traveled to the United States to follow the player very closely. Chivas in the friendly match that the Mexican team played against Australia. However, the market for this competition ends this Friday, September 15.
Despite sounding like Chivas and Blue Crossthe forward ended up renewing his contract with the Sporting Kansas City of the MLS. Through their social networks, the Wizards They confirmed that the Tamaulipas will continue wearing the colors for three more years, that is, until 2026.
