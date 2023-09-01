For this reason, the Stove Football continues, with rumors, ups and downs.

Here the latest news of the A2023:

🚨🦅 In the last hours, polls and contacts have arrived from Spain by Néstor Araújo. 🔴 It is known that Celta, Las Palmas and Alavés are some of them. 🔴 The 🇲🇽 was offered and they responded with interest. 🔴 Nestor has communicated his desire to leave the Club in case… pic.twitter.com/fadt2sb9tO — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 31, 2023

According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelhe Celta Vigo would want back to the element of the Americabut in the list they are also the palms and the Deportivo Alaves.

The Eagles would be open to letting him go for $2.5 million, either a definitive sale or a one-year loan with a mandatory purchase.

NEWS! América reported that Chilean Diego Valdés extended his contract for three more years. There are 10 for a while! All the details: https://t.co/xiY3GctiOa pic.twitter.com/05nQ6FDDA4 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 31, 2023

In the end, the midfielder has just renewed his contract with the Azulcremas until 2026.

THEY GO FOR ANOTHER 💪🏻 Brandon Vázquez is in the sights of Rayados, according to Fox Sports, the Monterrey board has shown interest. 👀✅ Signing the Cincinnati player would be a challenge. The source reports that so far there is no offer. 📃 pic.twitter.com/hbEcAzJaW3 – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) August 31, 2023

There is no official offer from La Pandilla yet.

The attacker Jhonder Cadiz from Famalicāo was defeated 1-0 by Sporting for Matchday 3 of the Portuguese League 🇵🇹. Cadiz @jhondercadiz He was substituted at minute 80′ of the match. pic.twitter.com/f5VNTT92pl – Deseovinotinto (@deseovinotinto) August 27, 2023

However, the celestial board would only go for this option if they fail to get hold of the Brazilian Joao Figueiredo (Istanbul Basaksehir) or the argentinian Enzo Copetti (Charlotte FC).

🚨🚂 Negotiations started between Cruz Azul and Basaksehir FK by Joao Figueiredo (🇧🇷, 27). 🔴 The Machine has sent a formal Transfer offer. 🔵 From now on, it’s a complex management. The 🇹🇷 have Joao well valued, he just arrived 6 months ago, he has 3 years left on his contract. pic.twitter.com/Oq1X7XXYzN — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 30, 2023

🚨🇲🇽 EXCL. Tecatito Corona would have asked to leave Sevilla in case a good offer arrives. 🔴 The main reasons:

-not counting for Mendilibar

-lack of participation/consideration

-bond restructuring

-Breach of promised minutes 🔴 New novel in… pic.twitter.com/cP00mBQlXH — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 31, 2023

🚨[OFICIAL] #newells officialized the arrival of striker 🇺🇾 Guillermo May.

*️⃣Arrives from #Danube. He bought 65% of the pass from him and signed a contract until December 2026. pic.twitter.com/q7wjtkL0I2 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) September 1, 2023

América probes Junior Alonso, the Krasnodar player is valued between 6-8 million dollars by his club, there is still no offer, but the Paraguayan is the strongest option at the moment. The Russian team willing to negotiate, the player willing to come. 🚨@fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/hARiQmufpQ — . (RIP Jardineta🕊️) (@MillonetasCA) August 31, 2023

The defender is willing to come, apart from that he would be priced between six and eight million dollars, with a contract until 2025.

Keep playing? 😱 The footballer 🇲🇽 José Carlos Van Rankin is a new player for Etar Veliko 🟣⚫ from Bulgaria 🇧🇬, the winger arrives as a free agent 📝#josécarlosvanrankin #etarveliko #booster pic.twitter.com/1EBociTgDr – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) August 31, 2023

RETURN TO THE TRI? 🇲🇽🐴 Raúl Gutiérrez is the closest candidate to take the U-23 National Team, reports Récord y la Octava. 😳 ‘El Potro’ (world champion in the 17th Olympic Games) has extensive experience in minor National Teams. 🔥 But beware that it also sounds strong for Puebla or Necaxa. pic.twitter.com/ooElGIgETB – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) August 31, 2023