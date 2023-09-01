The transfer market for the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the MX Leaguecame to an end with respect to the local tournament, however, clubs still have until September 13 to sign players who play abroad.
For this reason, the Stove Football continues, with rumors, ups and downs.
Here the latest news of the A2023:
The defender rang to leave the AEK Athens and even when it was said that everything was fixed, in the end it fell for different reasons. However, the World Cup player could return to Europe because he interests clubs in Spain.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelhe Celta Vigo would want back to the element of the Americabut in the list they are also the palms and the Deportivo Alaves.
The Eagles would be open to letting him go for $2.5 million, either a definitive sale or a one-year loan with a mandatory purchase.
The Chilean also made the fans of the club tremble America with his possible departure to Europe, bound for Portugal, however, it was not like that.
In the end, the midfielder has just renewed his contract with the Azulcremas until 2026.
The old longing for Chivas could come to Mexico with another team: striped. According to information from Carlos Rodrigo Hernandezof Fox Sportsthe royal directive is showing interest in the Mexican-American forward of the FC Cincinnati.
There is no official offer from La Pandilla yet.
Despite the incorporation of Angel Sepulveda, Blue Cross keep looking for another foreign striker. This is the 29-year-old Venezuelan, 1.90 meters tall, who is a member of the famalicao from Portugal, where he has 13 goals and five assists in 52 games played.
However, the celestial board would only go for this option if they fail to get hold of the Brazilian Joao Figueiredo (Istanbul Basaksehir) or the argentinian Enzo Copetti (Charlotte FC).
Precisely the option of jhonder cadiz came to light because Machine He has not been able to close the signing of the Brazilian from Istanbul. according to daily record, the Turkish club has officially rejected the sky blues’ proposal because they consider the network breaker to be important in planning the season, remembering that he just arrived in January of this year. The only way to be able to sign him is in a definitive transfer, apart from he has a contract for another three years.
It seemed that the theme of the Tecatito was already behind, but according to Francisco Arredondocollaborator of Halftimeso much striped As the Seville They defined the conditions of the transfer, missing only that the World Cup player agree to return to Mexico. For now, the striped youth squad is analyzing his future with his representatives.
To the Puebla Nothing is being given to him, because apart from not closing their new technical director yet, they were also left without a striker. Supposedly the Uruguayan Danube I already had my bags packed to land in Angelopolis, however, at the last moment the Newell’s Old Boys from Argentina counterattacked with a new offer to steal their transfer.
Options continue to appear for the defense of the America. Fernando Esquivel revealed that the capital’s board is probing the Paraguayan central krasnodar from Russia, who was offered to the club, without a formal offer yet.
The defender is willing to come, apart from that he would be priced between six and eight million dollars, with a contract until 2025.
Not finding a place in Mexican soccer, the right-back decided to go to Bulgaria with the SFC Etar Veliko Tarnovo. The auriazul youth squad arrives as a free agent, while his last team was the Necaxa.
Although recently the colt He was one of the candidates to take the reins of the Pueblanow it is also among the options that exist to direct the mexican national team sub-23being the one that pleases the most so far, despite having other names such as Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz, Ricardo Chain either Rafael Puente Jr..
After saying goodbye to Necaxahe Santos F.C. from Brazil announced the Uruguayan striker as his new reinforcement for the rest of the season.
