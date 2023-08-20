Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:

Isaac Brizuela did not travel to Juárez simply by decision of the coaching staff. There is no injury. pic.twitter.com/HQsMcH6SSD — VILLA VILLA 🐐 (@OmarVV9) August 17, 2023

Supposedly the rojiblanco captain was of interest to León, Pachuca, Toluca and Pumas, as well as some cadres of the MLSmentioned the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel because his departure would help the Guadalajara squad financially by being one of the highest earners.

Hours later, the team’s correspondent in i want tv, Ricardo Duranhe dismissed that rumor by saying that it is all false.

🛫 | Brian Fernández returns to the courts! In the next few hours, the former Racing striker will arrive in Mexico to become a new reinforcement for Morelia 🇲🇽, a Second Division team. pic.twitter.com/kWK8CKs1xg — Ex Racing Passes (@PasesExRacing) August 19, 2023

It seems that the network breaker has already left behind his off-court problems and will receive his second chance.

New jewel to Pedregal? Pumas would be negotiating with Mazatlán the transfer of Andrés Montañohttps://t.co/D7krPLxi4K pic.twitter.com/lToemSd3RO — Halftime (@halftime) August 20, 2023

However, the cats would be willing to make the payment for the gunner in this transfer window and receive his signing until December, ahead of Opening 2024.

Christian Tabó (🇺🇾, 29 years old) is a new Club Puebla player, coming from Cruz Azul FC. 1-year loan with purchase option. pic.twitter.com/pkQO48w6sN — TRANSFER LIGA MX. (@TransferLigaMX) August 19, 2023

However, The Machine will not absorb any percentage of the salary, so The Strip will cover everything if the deal closes.

America’s main option in Portugal is Riccieli Da Silva, while in Spain it is Kaiky Fernandes, both Brazilians go through the same intermediaries. They hope to advance through one of them in the next few days. 🚨@fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/5JBlxAoZMj — . (RIP Beautiful Game) (@MillonetasCA) August 18, 2023

Another of the options of the azulcrema club is the also Brazilian of the Almeria from Spain.

The directive hopes to advance by some of them in the following days.

The Defender Former #Velez Enzo Martinez will be a new player #DefenderSporting 🇺🇾 as they advanced in @MdePasesUYin the last hours everything was finished, he arrives as a free agent after terminating his relationship with #Tuzos from Pachuca, a one-year contract, everything ready. pic.twitter.com/QiONf6feuF — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) August 19, 2023

The Uruguayan defender arrives as a free agent after terminating his relationship with Pachuca.