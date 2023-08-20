This weekend the 2023 Opening Tournament of Liga MX returned, after the stoppage for the League Cup 2023However, Stove Football continues because the clubs have until September to sign.
Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
This weekend it was announced that El Conejito was no longer part of the Serbian coach’s plans Veljko Paunovic and for this reason, Chivas was looking for an accommodation for him in another club.
Supposedly the rojiblanco captain was of interest to León, Pachuca, Toluca and Pumas, as well as some cadres of the MLSmentioned the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel because his departure would help the Guadalajara squad financially by being one of the highest earners.
Hours later, the team’s correspondent in i want tv, Ricardo Duranhe dismissed that rumor by saying that it is all false.
The Argentine is close to returning to Mexico, however, it would be in the expansion league. The striker will be wrapped in the colors of the Atletico MoreliaThere is already an agreement for a two-year signature.
It seems that the network breaker has already left behind his off-court problems and will receive his second chance.
There are already advanced negotiations between cougars and Mazatlan for the midfielder. According to the site super sportsthose from Pedregal would find themselves in a push and pull, because they want it for this semester, but the Cañoneros are not sure.
However, the cats would be willing to make the payment for the gunner in this transfer window and receive his signing until December, ahead of Opening 2024.
Once again, the Uruguayan is in Puebla’s sights, even the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel He assures that the signing is on track because there is already an agreement between the camoteros and Cruz Azul, in the case of a one-year loan with a purchase option.
However, The Machine will not absorb any percentage of the salary, so The Strip will cover everything if the deal closes.
Fernando Esquivel also revealed that the Brazilian famalicao de Portugal is the main option for América to reinforce the central defense.
Another of the options of the azulcrema club is the also Brazilian of the Almeria from Spain.
The directive hopes to advance by some of them in the following days.
Journalist Nahuel Ferreira informed that the defender will be a new player of the Defender Sporting of Uruguay, since they are close to closing the agreement.
The Uruguayan defender arrives as a free agent after terminating his relationship with Pachuca.
As mentioned by the journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Argentine will reinforce the Pueblacoming from Vasco da Gamaalthough the owner of his letter is the Santos F.C. from Brazil. The midfielder above on loan for a year and a half. Next week he will travel to Mexico to sign his contract.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Liga #A2023 #Stove #Football #Brizuela #Brian #Montaño #Riccieli #Kaiky
Leave a Reply