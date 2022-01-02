Gerardo Cardenas placeholder image | Dec 31, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Dec 29, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 30, 2021 Uriel Salmerón García | Dec 29, 2021

The former Atlético de Madrid footballer would arrive with a good poster after his time in European teams.

#Blue Cross ? The board of La Maquina already has its sights on the replacement of Jonathan Rodríguez… Cruz Azul launched an offer to Boca for Cristian Pavón? Details in @ESPNmx ??https://t.co/qaks8qVL5G – Leon Lecanda (@Leonlec) December 30, 2021

The Boca Juniors midfielder has already agreed to sign with the cement producers, however, the main obstacle is the difference between the managers of each club.

On the one hand, the celestial ones seek to pay 3.5 million dollars for it, while the Argentine high command has requested 5 million green ones.

Already like the last of the night if there are conversations started to bring Unai Bilbao to #Blue Cross ? pic.twitter.com/FcZfgg1nGy – ?????? ?or????? ?? (@cordova_sports) December 17, 2021

The player decided not to renew his contract with Atlético de San Luis, sending a clear message to those of La Noria or any other squad. Remember that since the last tournament the team was interested in him.

SURPRISES CONTINUE AT BLUE CROSS! ? Erik Lira would arrive at La Noria?https://t.co/ldSowqFqLm – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) December 30, 2021

It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the signing of the ex-footballer of the Pumas is announced.

? ? ? Carlos Rodríguez gave the “yes” to Cruz Azul? ALL THE INFORMATION ?https://t.co/TWWaqw6jGG – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) December 29, 2021

Likewise, ‘Charly’ will be occupying the place left vacant by Orbelín Pineda.