The Cruz Azul team is ready to face the 2022 Clausura Tournament, which is less than a week away. That is why coach Juan Reynoso is in constant contact with the board to add new reinforcements in this winter leg market.
Here we present you how the news of the possible highs for the celestial team in the last days,
One of the names that has sounded louder in recent days is that of Luciano Vietto. The Argentine player is only one signing away from being a new Cruz Azul player for Clausura 2022.
The former Atlético de Madrid footballer would arrive with a good poster after his time in European teams.
Another player that is getting closer and closer to becoming a new element of the Machine is Cristian Pavon.
The Boca Juniors midfielder has already agreed to sign with the cement producers, however, the main obstacle is the difference between the managers of each club.
On the one hand, the celestial ones seek to pay 3.5 million dollars for it, while the Argentine high command has requested 5 million green ones.
While it is true that the rumors surrounding Unai Bilbao have decreased, the Cruz Azul team would continue with the proposal to be able to take over the services of the Spanish.
The player decided not to renew his contract with Atlético de San Luis, sending a clear message to those of La Noria or any other squad. Remember that since the last tournament the team was interested in him.
On the other hand, despite the fact that the hiring of the player has not yet been made official Erik Lira, the footballer is already in Cruz Azul signing jerseys to the fans.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the signing of the ex-footballer of the Pumas is announced.
The national team Carlos Rodriguez It is nowhere to be seen with Cruz Azul. The footballer was a change for Luis Romo, who left the ranks of the team to sign with Monterrey.
Likewise, ‘Charly’ will be occupying the place left vacant by Orbelín Pineda.
