Here we present the latest transfer news for the sky blue team.

🔥 Details of being from La Máquina 🔥 💥After 14 years of being part of Pumas, Jerónimo Rodríguez points to Cruz Azul 🚂💨https://t.co/ku3dQxR2fw pic.twitter.com/FR3I9na62K – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) November 23, 2022

According to information from the sports newspaper Récord, the negotiations are advanced and it is expected that the transfer will be made official in the coming days.

Luis Ibérico would be the South American striker who would be coming to Cruz Azul according to Peruvian media. 15 goals and 3 assists in the season. pic.twitter.com/zeiKo0ulPQ — Mr. Rivero 🇲🇽 (@MisterRivero_) November 16, 2022

OFFICIAL. Eduardo Pastrana is out of Tepatitlán FC. 🇲🇽⚽️

👤 Left back – 22 years old ➡️ 13 games played (8 as a starter)

⏱️ 727 minutes played 🚂 | He has to report to CF Cruz Azul, the team to which he belongs. pic.twitter.com/3rAfsXIyQr — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) October 27, 2022

Now, the defender will seek to fill the eye of coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez to have minutes in the contest that begins next year.

Luis Fernando León, Ecuadorian central defender of Atlético de San Luis, is an option to reinforce Cruz Azul🇪🇨 There is interest and the Colt likes it. Nothing closed, but I have confirmed interest in him. pic.twitter.com/VpbRGEszQR — Adrian Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) November 8, 2022

The Ecuadorian player works as a central defender, and despite the fact that negotiations have not started, the ‘Colt’ would not look badly on his signing.

LOOKING FOR AN OPPORTUNITY 🚂🚨 After finishing his loan at Tapatío FC, Alexis Gutiérrez will return to Cruz Azul to do preseason with the first team and seek to fill the eye of the Potro and thus have a new opportunity in the Machine. pic.twitter.com/FwXYEXJarE – Cruz Azul Zone (@ZonaDeCruzAzul1) November 5, 2022

BLUE CROSS 🚂

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨 ✅ JORDAN SILVA, NEW BLUE CROSS PLAYER. ➡️ Querétaro, last team. 💵 Zero cost, arrive as a Free Agent. ✍️ 6 months, automatic renewal by minutes/goals for 1 year. ➡️ It is expected to become official in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/zval79inOm — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) November 28, 2022

He arrives as a free agent for six months, which could be extended depending on whether he achieves the expected results.