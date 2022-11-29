The Blue Cross Machine continues in preseason in Cancun prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament. So far, those led by coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez have added two reinforcements, although more are expected.
Here we present the latest transfer news for the sky blue team.
The case of ‘Jero’ Rodríguez
It is expected that the third official signing of the Cruz Azul team will be that of Jerome Rodriguez. The Mexican winger has already said goodbye to the Pumas and is fine-tuning the last details to capture his signature with those from La Noria.
According to information from the sports newspaper Récord, the negotiations are advanced and it is expected that the transfer will be made official in the coming days.
Luis Iberico
Another of the names that has sounded louder in recent days in the Machine is that of Luis Iberico. For a couple of weeks it was reported about the real interest of the board in the footballer, however, with the passing of the days it has faded and each time it looks further away from being a new light blue striker.
Eduardo Pastrana
At 22 years of age, Eduardo Pastrana He will be back in the first team after a brief stint in the Expansion League with Tepatitlán.
Now, the defender will seek to fill the eye of coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez to have minutes in the contest that begins next year.
louis leon
In the last hours, the interest of the cement group in the footballer has transcended Luis Fernando Leonwho plays for Atlético San Luis.
The Ecuadorian player works as a central defender, and despite the fact that negotiations have not started, the ‘Colt’ would not look badly on his signing.
alexis gutierrez
Another one that will be back is alexis gutierrez. Until a few seasons ago, the youth squad player was one of the team’s prospects, however, he went on loan to Chivas, a team where he did not play and was sent to the Expansion League with Tapatío.
Jordan Silva
Finally, another of those who returns to report with the team is Jordan Silva. Last semester, the lanky central defense was playing with the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, and he is already doing preseason together with his teammates.
He arrives as a free agent for six months, which could be extended depending on whether he achieves the expected results.
