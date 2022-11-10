Latest news on Cruz Azul transfers: Carrera, Lotti, Romero, Mayorga, Abram, León, Jurado, Abel, Pérez and more

The teams are already thinking about the 2023 Closing Tournament, of Liga MX, including Cruz Azul, who opted for the continuity of Raul Gutierrez on the bench.
These are the latest transfer news from La Maquina:
Precisely this Wednesday, the two Argentine attackers, coming from the Atletico Tucuman from their country, passed the corresponding medical examinations and have already signed their contract.
In the case of Racewho plays midfielder, was a transaction of 50 percent of his pass, while the other half belongs to the player himself, who signed for three years.
With respect to Lottiwho is a striker, the purchase was definitive and he will remain at La Noria for four years.
The two elements became casualties for La Maquina, as the reporter from TUDN, Adrian Esparza.
The Peruvian will report with the Grenade from Spain, since the club decided not to make use of the purchase option.
Speaking of the Paraguayan, he did not reach an economic agreement to renew him and he will remain as a free agent. It must be remembered that he interests the Boca Juniorswhere is your brother Oscar, who develops as a midfielder. Likewise, TyC Sports Y radio network indicated that he could put on the jacket of the Corinthians from Brazil.
It has been known for some time that the left-back could become absent, as the last semester saw very little action due to an injury and later a nose job. The Machine decided not to make the purchase option valid and he must return to Guadalajara.
With the output of louis abram, Blue Cross must be reinforced once again in the central defense and TUDN He shared that they have turned to the Atlético San Luis soccer player, who is Ecuadorian and is 29 years old.
The defender is to the liking of the Colt GutierrezIn addition, his contract with the potosinos ends on December 31.
After losing ownership in the last semester, the goalkeeper could leave La Noria, as indicated TUDN.
Supposedly the Red Shark youth squad generates interest in the mlsprecisely at New York City F.C. and to San Jose Earthquakes.
The names of options to be sports director of Cruz Azul continue to come out and now the possibility of the Rabbitwho knows the institution perfectly after having been a youth squad and playing for a long time at the club.
The former goalkeeper had an academic preparation in the managerial area, but being a first-timer, the idea of incorporating someone to advise him is being analyzed and it would be louis michael savior. In the end, the decision is not yet made.
Sources in Mexico confirm that the striker has rejected the renewal offer that Atlético San Luis has placed on the table and will be able to join any team in the world as a free agent.
The Uruguayan has several suitors like America, Blue Cross and Toluca.
The midfielder ended his loan with the Tapatiosubsidiary of Chivas on the Expansion Leagueand is already with the celestial club waiting for a new opportunity, as well as Eduardo Pastranaanother youth squad who was loaned to Tepatitlan.
