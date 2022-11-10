Latest news on Cruz Azul transfers: Carrera, Lotti, Romero, Mayorga, Abram, León, Jurado, Abel, Pérez and more

These are the latest transfer news from La Maquina:

Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti, presented as Cruz Azul reinforcements 🚂 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Oofw6cMqrR — LINDSAY CASINELLI (@LINDSAYDEPORTES) November 10, 2022

In the case of Racewho plays midfielder, was a transaction of 50 percent of his pass, while the other half belongs to the player himself, who signed for three years.

With respect to Lottiwho is a striker, the purchase was definitive and he will remain at La Noria for four years.

Ángel Romero (🇵🇾, 30 years old) is a new player for Corinthians SP of the Brazilian Series A, he arrives as a free agent after Cruz Azul decided not to renew his contract, despite the player’s intentions to remain in the institution. He will sign until 2025. pic.twitter.com/j6LMQBdiQG – Transfer Liga MX (@TransferLigaMX) November 10, 2022

The Peruvian will report with the Grenade from Spain, since the club decided not to make use of the purchase option.

Speaking of the Paraguayan, he did not reach an economic agreement to renew him and he will remain as a free agent. It must be remembered that he interests the Boca Juniorswhere is your brother Oscar, who develops as a midfielder. Likewise, TyC Sports Y radio network indicated that he could put on the jacket of the Corinthians from Brazil.

🚨 POSSIBLE REINFORCEMENT: Cruz Azul has advanced negotiations to sign Luis Fernando León, central defender of Atlético San Luis and the Ecuadorian national team. 🔵🇪🇨 Via: @A_EsparzaOteo pic.twitter.com/6Tu5ktbdw9 – Blue Fan 💙 (@SoyFanAzul) November 9, 2022

The defender is to the liking of the Colt GutierrezIn addition, his contract with the potosinos ends on December 31.

Supposedly the Red Shark youth squad generates interest in the mlsprecisely at New York City F.C. and to San Jose Earthquakes.

The former goalkeeper had an academic preparation in the managerial area, but being a first-timer, the idea of ​​incorporating someone to advise him is being analyzed and it would be louis michael savior. In the end, the decision is not yet made.

The Uruguayan has several suitors like America, Blue Cross and Toluca.

Eduardo Pastrana and Alexis Gutiérrez train at La Noria looking for an opportunity at Cruz Azul. If Potro gives the go-ahead, they can stay. Pastrana (central) was on loan in Tepatitlán. Gutiérrez (Volante) was on loan in Tapatío. pic.twitter.com/geGIsApgks – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) November 9, 2022