The Cruz Azul Machine leads a tournament with chiaroscuro so far in the contest. With 8 points, they are in tenth position and the annoyance among the fans has not been long in coming. Although there is a light on the road, and it is true that the reinforcements took a long time to arrive, those who have arrived have left a good taste in the mouth
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when Cruz Azul makes the defender’s hiring official Ramiro Funes Moriwho is one signature away from becoming a new cement element.
A few days ago it was noticed that his former colleagues from Al-Nassr fired the ‘Twin’ who traveled to Mexico City to report to the celestial directors and begin medical examinations.
Last Saturday the player Gonzalo Carneiro He debuted as a new element of Cruz Azul in the victory against Rayos del Necaxa. Although it is true that he suffered two impacts in clashes with opposing players, he left a good taste in the mouth with his strides, his services and his developed scoring nose.
These days the Uruguayan striker has been training alongside his other teammates and is ready to fight for a starting position against men like Uriel Antuna and Iván Morales.
Since last month, Cruz Azul’s interest in acquiring the services of Alonso Escoboza, who is currently without a team. However, and despite the strong interest of director Jaime Ordiales in being able to sign him, the negotiation has not prospered, because he must first disassociate himself from America.
With information from León Lecanda of ESPN, the representative of the Mexican soccer player has to start finishing the earrings with the azulcremas, so that in this way he can become a new element of La Noria.
