#Blue Cross🚂

This is how the Al Nassr players say goodbye to Ramiro Funes Mori, the next central defender of the Machine.

It will be arriving in Mexico in the next few days.

🎥 via @Nawaf_STATS

pic.twitter.com/ebgxNNnCok

– Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) August 1, 2022