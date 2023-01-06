The leadership of Deportivo Cruz Azul kept on the bench Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez and after a good preseason where they were the champions of the Cup for Mexico, a friendly tournament that was held in December.
A few hours after the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the celestial institution has three reinforcements and three casualties for this semester: they arrived: Augusto Lotti, Jordan Silva Y Ramiro Carrera; while they left: Alejandro Mayorga, Luis Abram Y angel romero.
However, during the next few days there could still be some movement in the squad and in the end they could end up with four new players and five new players. Taking into account that perhaps there would no longer be a signing of a striker not trained in Mexico or a substitute for antuna that would be replaced with someone within the template. Here we leave you with the most recent transfer news of the Machine.
Uriel Antuna will return to the Old Continent, it is practically a fact that the footballer will continue his football career in Greece, the Machine was not convinced to let his player go because of the offer, but due to the insistence of antunathey chose to let him go and for that reason the footballer will not play Matchday 1 and is arranging his things to go to his new team.
According to information from the reporter of fox sports, Armando Melgarthe permanence of sebastian jury seems not to be safe in La Noria, because, although everything indicated that he would fight for ownership with Jesus Crownit seems that it will not be so.
“A few days after the start of CL2023, Sebastián Jurado has not ensured his permanence in #CruzAzul. Right now there is a serious option to leave and it is being analyzed by the celestial board. His environment expects the club to define this week, ”he says Armando Melgar.
According to the information, the future of the young Mexican would be in the United States, as there would be two MLS clubs interested in signing Jurysuch as are the San Jose Earthquakesformer team of Matias Almeydaand the champion of the 2021 season, New York City F.C..
According to information from the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis MerloCruz Azul has already launched a proposal for the left side, Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez Hernandez; Soccer player who currently plays for the Red Devils of Toluca.
“The proposal is a loan for one year with a purchase option”, indicated the source about the proposal of the celestial ones. The player welcomes reaching the Machine, but he knows that everything will depend on what the scarlet box says.
