Blue Cross 🚨 🚨

Most likely we will not see Uriel Antuna vs Tijuana.

The wizard ♂️ 🧙 is pushing for his departure and the Technical Body wants ALL players to be committed to the team.

The colt already works in a different scheme without him. @FOXSports

— Armando Melgar (@Armand_Mel91) January 6, 2023