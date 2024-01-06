Here are the latest news from Colombian soccer:

The left back signed a contract with the Ambassadors for two years, from Golden Eagles. The defender has more than 500 games played as a professional, scoring 38 goals and assisting on 29 occasions.

In his record he boasts five titles: two in the Cup, two in the League and one in the Super League.

The purslane They extended their star's contract for the 2024 season, as announced by the club through social networks. The forward is the third top scorer in the club's history with 120 goals, he is only eleven away from equaling the mark of Jhon Jairo Tréllez (131)being Victor Hugo Aristizábal the one who leads the table with 208.

This will be the gunner's ninth season with the King of Cupswhere he has won a total of twelve titles.

Renewal ready, Jefferson Duque will spend six more months wearing the purslane shirt. pic.twitter.com/MAnbRu46oC — Nacional Es Pasión (@NacionalsPasion) January 5, 2024

This Friday, the Córdoba Workshops of Argentina officially announced the arrival of the coffee grower, from Cali America.

“He works as an interior midfielder and reaches the 'matador' after defending the América de Cali jersey, one of the most important institutions in Colombian football. With 154 official matches as a professional player, Portilla was part of two South American Cups with the Cali team.”mentioned the T on its official website.

⚽️ Juan Portilla had his first training session as a Talleres player. pic.twitter.com/o2H8yco0bO — Club Atlético Talleres ⭐ (@CATcordoba1913) January 5, 2024

National Athletic will have participation in the Libertadores Cup from the second phase, in which they will face the winner of the first round duel between Aucas from Ecuador and National from Paraguay.

For this reason, the Antioquia team confirmed its fifth reinforcement for the campaign, Daniel Mantilla, who returns after a year. During 2023, the winger played with the Deportivo Cali in the first semester, then he went to Necaxa of Mexico for only seven games.

In this way it adds to Edwin Torres, Joan Castro, Carlos Sierra and Bernardo Espinosa.

Speed, dribbling and good footing, he returns to reinforce Green ⚡️⚽️ Welcome, Daniel! 👏🏼💚🤍#Let'sGoNational🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/u6gmXCdm1B — Atlético Nacional (@nacionaloficial) January 5, 2024

Knowing that they have the preliminary phase of the South American Cup in front of Oil Alliance, The Red continues to see how to strengthen itself, after giving continuity to Adrian Ramos and add to their ranks Michael Barrios.

According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Argentinian Rodrigo Holgado28 years old, would be chosen to reinforce the offensive of the Valle del Cauca team.

“Holgado reached a verbal agreement to become a new reinforcement for América de Cali, a team that was always interested in the player and formally approached the attacker in the last hours. One of the factors that caught Holgado's attention was the years of contract offered by the coffee club, since he will be linked to the institution for three years.he reported.

🚨Rodrigo Holgado, who was fighting between the U and Everton, reached a verbal agreement with América de Cali. #Done dealhttps://t.co/y3mAsEK7EV — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 5, 2024

The midfielder with experience in European football, FK Senica (Slovakia), Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Warta Poznan (Poland), is very few details away from becoming an element of the Independent Santa Fe.

Picture Cardinal He has already started his preseason at the sports headquarters thinking about preparing for a very different 2024 from last year, remembering that in all the tournaments he played he was abruptly eliminated. For this reason, they will only play in the League and Cup, with the objective of becoming champion in one of them.

According to several journalists close to the club and knowledgeable about the transfer market, the 29-year-old footballer is expected soon in Bogotá to undergo medical examinations and sign his contract until December 2024.

It should be mentioned that Atlético Bucaramanga He was also close to closing the signing, but he decided to become an albirrojo.

🚨 Frank Castañeda (29) is very close to becoming a new player of #Santa Fe. The 'cardinal' team has already reached a verbal agreement with the winger 🔴⚪️ 👀 He is expected in the next few hours in Bogotá to present medical exams and sign his one-year contract pic.twitter.com/VbXgsALeML — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) January 4, 2024

He Independent Medellin reached an agreement with Andres Ibarguen to terminate the contract that linked him to the institution, after seeing a few minutes.

On the other hand, The powerful officially announced his reinforcements: the winger John Vasquezthe Uruguayan central defender Jose Manuel Aja and he is also Uruguayan Pablo Limawho already train with the rest of the players.