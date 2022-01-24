With a week to go before the winter transfer market ends, it seems that there will be no more movements at Club Deportivo Guadalajara or at least in terms of signings, because in the last few hours news has begun to spread about the possible sale of a starting player of the box Marcelo Michel Leano.
After six casualties and two registrations in the current market, the board of directors of the Sacred Flock will once again face the Clausura 2022 tournament with a large part of its youth team and few reinforcements for its subsidiary.
According to various media reports in Mexico, the multifunctional extreme Jesus Angle, would be being sought by the coach Oscar Couple to reinforce the orlando-city of Major League Soccer.
The player has a contract until 2023 with the rojiblanca institution and in 2020 it cost 8 million dollars his transfer, so it would be difficult for the American team to get his services.
After three years without much play in the Machine, the rojiblanco youth squad returns home to be part of the first team subsidiary, the Tapatio of the MX Expansion League, but as usually happens if you have a good performance you will have the opportunity to receive opportunities to play in the First Division.
The striker was registered with both teams for this semester, so far he has only played with Tapatio on the MX Expansion League, has played three games and scored two goals. While with the first team he has already been able to go out on the bench Michel Leano to be considered.
