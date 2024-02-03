Although registrations for the winter market closed last Thursday, still these days the teams of the Liga MX They announced their latest signings for the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
Here we leave you the latest news of the Stove Football of C2024:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It was known that Velez Sarsfield of Argentina had made an offer for the Uruguayan striker JuarezHowever, despite there being an agreement between both institutions, nothing is closed because the Mexican club has a significant debt with the attacker's representative, as reported by the Argentine journalist. Nahuel Ferreira.
El Fortín is not willing to take charge of the debt, so if Bravos does not solve this, the transfer will not take place.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo He reported that Xolos accepted the offer for the Argentine winger, also a striker, and now he is a player of the Córdoba Workshops of his country. The South American team bought 70 percent of the pass, offering a three-year contract, with the option of one more.
Pachuca He still hadn't finished his signings and Cesar Merlo shared that the Uruguayan defender happens to be his new hire, arriving on loan for one year with an option to purchase from Penarol of his country.
For now the Uruguayan jewel is competing in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic, so once her participation concludes she will join the Tuzos.
With the departure of the Argentine Leo Suarezthe Dutchman arrived at America as his replacement in a definitive transfer for 3.5 million euros plus 500 thousand in exchange for 100 percent of the transfer, as reported by the transfer specialist Fernando Esquiveladding that the signing is for the next three years.
The far right comes from the Feyenoord from the Netherlands.
The forward emerged from America leave the Tepatitlan of the Expansion League to embark on a European adventure with the FC Feronikeli of Kosovo.
Journalist David Medrano revealed that the board of Juarez made a list of at least ten candidates to relieve the dismissed Diego Mejialeaving some discarded, such as Victor Manuel Vucetich, Gabriel Caballero and Guillermo Vazquez Jr..
For now so much Torres Servin as Thomas Campos They are the interim ones, since Bravos will take time to choose the new strategist well.
However, a rumor has begun to spread from Monterrey that Braves He would be probing the Uruguayan's technical assistant Roberto Dante Siboldi in Tigerswho is noted for being the 'brain' of the feline team.
Fuentes has already coached teams like Celaya, Veracruz, Necaxa, Wolves BUAP and at the same Juarez between 2017 and 2018.
After a serious injury that kept him off the field for a long time, the defender was already active again with the U-23 team. America, but it is known that it is not part of the institution's plans and that it was even offered to some teams. The World Cup player was rejected by Chivas, Santos Laguna and Tigersbut since the market in Mexico has closed, the representative would be analyzing taking it outside the country.
Chivas announced the signing of the 19-year-old Mexican-American Los Angeles FC of the MLS. However, the far right was registered with the Tapatío of the Expansion Leaguesubsidiary of the Flock.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #C2024 #Stove #Football #Martínez #Valentín #Fuentes #Araujo #Santos #Javairo #Torres
Leave a Reply