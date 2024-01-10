Feijóo: “My country does not deserve this absurdity, this disgrace, this humiliation”

The leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has assured that the Government's action this Wednesday “has been marked from Brussels”, and that it is “the first time that the Government transfers national sovereignty outside of the Cortes Generales.” Today “It has been demonstrated that the Government is presided over by a president without a portfolio,” he criticized. “My country does not deserve this absurdity, this disgrace, this humiliation,” he said at the beginning of his appearance in the Senate's Hall of Lost Steps, after the votes on the three decrees.

“If three decrees have put the Government in check, it is terrifying to think about what each week will be like in this legislature,” added the popular leader. Feijóo has criticized the pacts that, as Junts announced in a statement, the Executive has reached with the Catalan nationalist party in exchange for their abstention in the votes, which has allowed the approval of the decree bus. “We do not know what has been negotiated, we do not know at what price it is being agreed or if there are more hooded agreements,” she lamented.