The year 2021 ended and we enter 2022 one week before the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament and meanwhile, the Club América board of directors has not yet finished rounding up its ideal squad for the contest at the door, so far they have had two registrations (Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos) and five casualties (Nicolas Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova, Renato Ibarra Y Mario Osuna).
It must be remembered that January 3 is the last opportunity to sign soccer players from the national market and February 1 is the last date to hire elements from abroad, in such a way that they would still have time to cover the areas where they need to reinforce the most as the central defense and the right winger.
In addition, they still have time to free up another foreign place with the possible exits of Leonardo Suarez Y Bruno valdez, so that Santiago Solari I would be waiting as a priority for the arrival of the extreme right.
In this way we share the latest rumors and news about the searches of the azulcrema box for transfers since the beginning of January 2022.
During the last month many footballers have sounded to reinforce the area of the extreme right that the team has been struggling to reinforce, since the last tournament with the injury of Leonardo Suarez and later that of Renato Ibarra.
The coaching staff suffered with that position and therefore, they urgently need to find the right player to cover that area and in recent weeks several names have been emerging such as: Joaquín Montecinos, Joao Rojas, Darwin Machís, Paul Arriola, although it seems that these mentioned have lost interest in recent days, for now, only Agustin Canobbio Y Brian Ocampo they would remain as current options to reach Coapa.
The 23-year-old Uruguayan soccer player would be in negotiations with Peñarol to renew his contract, however, he and his agent do not want to rush their decision since there would also be offers from European football, so if a good offer comes from the azulcremas they could surely use their services, otherwise they will have to keep looking for other options.
That of the 22-year-old Uruguayan youth is the last name that rang to arrive at the club and fulfill the claims of Santiago Solari. However, the footballer’s environment has made it clear to ESPN that America has not put an offer on the table of National, club that thinks to renew the contract of the extreme by right.
According to information from the newspaper reporter RECORD, Victor Diaz, the rojiblanco youth squad and current Necaxa player, Alejandro Zendejas He would be another of the players who would give the go-ahead from the coaching staff to reinforce the right wing of the team.
Although the player has a contract with the Aguascalientes team until 2023, there would be no inconvenience due to the good relationship between the institutions, however, it must be remembered that the hours would be counted to sign reinforcements of the local market, so if it does not occur in the next 24 hours this movement would be ruled out.
