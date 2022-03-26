High uncertainty over wheat production in Ukraine alarms FAO

The sowing of the next wheat season in Ukraine, “which could significantly affect global food insecurity, remains extremely uncertain” due to the war, explained the director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization &lpar ;FAO, for its acronym in English), Qu Dongyu, who has also been very concerned about next June’s harvest.

“Right now the biggest concern is to finish the harvest period in June and start the next planting season,” Qu said, recalling that Russia and Ukraine together provide more than a third of world cereal exports and that wheat is a staple food for more than 35% of the world’s population.

A “sudden and sharp reduction in wheat exports” from both countries because of the war “could seriously aggravate global food insecurity, when international food and input prices are already high and volatile” and “not yet clear if other exporters could fill this gap”.

Qu explained that Russia is the largest exporter of wheat in the world and Ukraine, the fifth: together they supply 19% of the world’s barley, 14% of wheat and 4% of corn. They are also the main suppliers of rapeseed and represent 52% of the world export market for sunflower oil, while the world supply of fertilizers is also highly concentrated, with Russia as the main producer.

“Wheat inventories are already running low in Canada and exports from the US, Argentina and other countries are likely to be constrained as governments try to secure domestic supplies,” while those from countries that rely on imports, “adding more pressure to world supplies”, such as Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh and Iran, which buy more than 60% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

Tunisia, Yemen, Libya and Pakistan also rely heavily on those two countries for their wheat supplies, the FAO official said, before noting that “world trade in maize is also likely to shrink due to expectations of that the loss of Ukraine’s exports is not covered by other exporters, and at high prices”. (EFE)