The United States supports eliminating patents on anticovid vaccines to allow universal access, the country’s Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, announced on Wednesday. “This is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” Tai wrote in a statement. In Spain, the Ministry of Health has notified 6,317 new infections and has added 167 deaths. The accumulated incidence drops eight points and stands at 205 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, after eliminating 1,273 duplicate cases in Castilla y León.