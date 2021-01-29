Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the green light to the AstraZeneca vaccine and the University of Oxford, according to a statement from the agency. It is now the turn of the European Commission, which must approve the use of the vaccine, which would be the third in EU territory, after those of Pfizer and Moderna. Controversy surrounds this vaccine developed by the company and Oxford University: the EU has published this Friday the contract thatThe EU signed with the pharmaceutical company, although it has concealed the price and the number of planned monthly doses. The agreement reads that the company must manufacture in its European facilities, but also in those that are abroad, “to accelerate the supply of the vaccine in Europe.” The Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has agreed this Friday with Pfizer and BioNTech to manufacture doses of its vaccine against covid and thus expand the production of vials, a movement similar to the one that the French Sanofi already signed this week with the American multinational. The US pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that its single-dose vaccine has an overall efficacy of 66% in preventing the disease, in a large trial against multiple variants carried out on three continents. The company wants to reduce the 80 million doses initially planned for the first quarter of this year, to 39 million, according to the latest offer known this Friday and rejected by Europe.