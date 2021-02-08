Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Spanish autonomous communities have received this morning the first 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine against covid that have arrived in Spain. The prick will only be inoculated to people who are between 18 and 55 years old. The vaccine remains under intense scrutiny. South Africa has suspended its administration following the advancement of a report, published by the Financial times, which notes that it is less effective against the South African variant. This Monday a committee of experts from the World Health Organization meets to examine the information available on the drug.