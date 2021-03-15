Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced the “temporary precautionary” suspension of vaccination with AstraZeneca, after an unusual thrombosis has been detected in a vaccinated person, until a relationship is established. “It is a decision based on prudence”, has assured the director of the Spanish Medicines Agency, María Jesús Lamas, who has sent a message of “tranquility” emphasizing that in Europe 11 cases of thrombosis have been detected in 17 million people vaccinated. France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Portugal have also discontinued its use this Monday. Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria did so last week. “Stopping vaccination with AstraZeneca does not mean that [los coágulos] are related to immunization. It is a precautionary measure that shows that the surveillance systems are working ”, indicated the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus, This Tuesday the committee on vaccine safety of the agency meets to assess the situation. AstraZeneca has reported that it has found no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots after studying the reaction of more than 17 million people who received their vaccine. On the other hand, a study published in Nature reveals that the British variant of the coronavirus “could be associated” with a 61% increased risk of death in adults.