Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

As of this Wednesday, Spain will limit flights from Brazil and South Africa, as announced by the Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, after the Council of Ministers. “There may only be flights to Spain occupied by Spaniards or Andorrans, as well as residents of these countries, to passengers in transit with stopovers of less than 24 hours,” he stressed. The president of Navarra, María Chivite, has announced that this year’s Sanfermines “will not be possible.” “It is difficult to celebrate San Fermín in 2021. It is not my responsibility to encourage hopes that I think will not be able to be,” he asserted. The third wave of coronavirus continues its advance in Spain. Andalusia today notified 107 deaths in one day, the maximum of the entire pandemic. The director of vaccination strategy for this community has ensured that vaccinating people over 80 years of age are being studied in large areas such as stadiums or conference centers. Galicia has registered the highest death toll since April, with 40. Poland has decided this Tuesday not to inject the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 60 in the country, a decision similar to that made by Germany, which will not administer it those over 65, since data on the efficacy of the vaccine from that age are still scarce and do not allow conclusions to be drawn. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine was 92% effective in a trial of 20,000 people, as published in the medical journal The Lancet.