Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is effective and safe, as announced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in a document released Wednesday. The FDA has detailed that the vaccine has an efficacy of 85.6% and that it also protects against the South African and Brazilian strains. In Spain, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured this Wednesday in Congress that “the objective is not to save Holy Week, but to lower the incidence below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.” Unidos Podemos, Ciudadanos, PNV and EH-Bildu have agreed to warn of the risk of a fourth wave due to the relaxation of restrictions for the holidays, for which there is about a month left. The president has announced the approval of “an additional package of 11,000 million euros for companies, SMEs and the self-employed.” Sánchez, together with the leaders of Belgium, Denmark, Lithuania and Poland, has sent a letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in which they request that the European Union increase the production of vaccines due to the “significant delays” in deliveries dose.