Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Italy has announced that it will maintain throughout April the restrictions that it now applies to try to control the transmission curve. The Italian Council of Ministers has approved a new decree with measures that include prohibiting travel between regions and allowing restaurants to only offer takeout. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that schools in France will be closed for three weeks. It will also force non-essential businesses to close and travel between regions will be prohibited. In Spain, the Ministry of Health has notified 8,534 new infections and has added 154 deaths to the official count. The cumulative incidence stands at 152 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which places the country once again at high risk, according to the parameters of Health.