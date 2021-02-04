Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Ministry of Health has notified 29,960 new infections this Thursday and has added 432 deaths to the official count. The accumulated incidence stands at 783 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 32 points less than the previous day. However, the director of the Center for Health Alerts, Fernando Simón, recalled: “The number of deaths continues to rise. These are very high figures ”. In total 2,913,425 people have been infected and 60,802 have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data provided by Health. Simón has indicated that the Public Health Commission is still meeting to decide if the AstraZeneca vaccine is to be used in people over 65 years of age. Several EU countries have ruled it out due to lack of information on its efficacy in these population groups. Scientists from the United Kingdom have launched a study to establish the effectiveness of giving two different vaccines against covid-19 between the first and second doses, as reported by British authorities. More than 800 volunteers over 50 years of age will participate: some will receive the preparation from Oxford and AstraZeneca followed by that from Pfizer and BioNTech and vice versa, with a period of time between the two of 12 weeks. In Spain, 140 pharmacies and 60 dental clinics in Madrid begin this Thursday to perform antigen tests on citizens who are summoned by the Ministry of Health through a message on their mobile phone.