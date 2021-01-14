Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Galicia has registered 1,189 coronavirus infections on the last day, the maximum of the pandemic, and leaves 10,215 active cases in the community, very close to the peak of November 7. The spread of the virus in Catalonia continues rampant, with 4,473 infected, while the region has reported another 122 deaths. These data confirm the “very worrying” situation of the health crisis, as described by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who anticipated “hard weeks” although he ruled out a home confinement. On Wednesday, Spain reached 38,869 new daily cases, the highest figure of the epidemic, and 195 deaths. The cumulative incidence continues to rise, reaching 492 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Germany has registered 1,244 deaths from coronavirus in one day this Thursday, the highest number of the pandemic, according to the Robert Koch Institute. In addition, 25,164 people have been infected in the last 24 hours. The country is heading for a further extension of restrictions beyond January 31, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Wednesday. The virulence of the third wave hits all of Europe. Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands or Portugal have extended their restrictions, while the United Kingdom added its worst daily death data, 1,564 deaths, and reported 47,525 positives. In China, health authorities have reported one death from coronavirus, the first in eight months, and 138 new infections. This Thursday, a team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrives in Wuhan to investigate the origins of the virus.