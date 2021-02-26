Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency in charge of authorizing the drugs, has voted this Friday in favor of approving Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose covid-19 vaccine and plans to authorize its use in the next few hours for distribution. Likewise, the European Medicines Agency will approve the company’s vaccine on March 11, as reported by Bloomberg, so it could join the vials of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in the battle for immunization in the European Union. The Ministry of Health has reported 10,823 deaths from covid-19 in February, the month with the most deaths reported from coronavirus since April. In the last day, it has registered 8,341 new infections and 329 deaths. However, the cumulative incidence has dropped from 200 cases per 100,000, for the first time since mid-December. On the other hand, the ministry has updated the vaccination strategy. In it, it is established that people who have passed the infection and are under 55 will receive a single dose of the vaccine six months after diagnosis. In addition, the new strategy establishes that once all those over 60 have been vaccinated, those under this age will start with diseases that make them more vulnerable to the virus. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, defended this Friday the “health passport” that the European Union wants to launch. “The objective is to restore normalcy and tourism without increasing the risk to health,” Sánchez stressed.