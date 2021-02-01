Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The European Police Office, Europol, has warned the EU on Monday of the possible illegal production and sale of false negative certificates of covid-19. Some copies have already appeared in Spain, the United Kingdom and France, and Europol has reports that indicate the alleged use of a telephone application to falsify the tests by the criminal group Rathkeale Rovers Organized Crime Group. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has asked the autonomous communities this Monday to expand the measures against the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic “as much as possible within the strategy to contain the spread of the virus and be able to lower the data faster ”. The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has assured that he will ask the Government for “national decisions” to combat the third wave. A second shipment of the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Moderna with 52,000 doses arrived in Spain on Sunday and will be distributed as of this Monday. These drugs are in addition to the 35,700 units that arrived on January 12. Pfizer has announced that it will deliver 75 million more vaccines to the EU than planned in the second quarter. In full dispute over the delay of pharmaceutical companies in the delivery of vaccines, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced yesterday that the AstraZeneca company will deliver 40 million doses of the vaccine until March. This is nine million more than the doses it said last week it would deliver to the European Union, but much less than the 80 million it had to distribute.