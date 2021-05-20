Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The World Health Organization (WHO) office for Europe assured this Thursday that the covid vaccines approved to date are effective against “all variants.” However, the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Henri Kluge, urged “prudence” in a press conference on the evolution of the pandemic, arguing that it is a “persistent threat” and with “new uncertainties ”. “Vaccines may be the light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot be blinded by that light,” Kluge said. The Valencian Community and Andalusia will vaccinate citizens under 60 years of age who voluntarily accept it with the second dose of AstraZeneca, as announced by both communities on Wednesday after the Interterritorial Committee of the National Health System.