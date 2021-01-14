Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

China’s health authorities have reported one death from covid, the first in eight months. In the last hours, the Asian country has registered 138 new cases. The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, has called for an “immediate travel ban” from the United Kingdom, after detecting new cases of the British variant of the coronavirus in the city. While the world launches mass vaccination campaigns, the Johnson & Johnson company has reported that its single-dose vaccine has proven effective in its first tests. Spain has experienced its worst day of infections, surpassing the 25,595 positives registered on October 30. The Ministry of Health has notified 38,869 new cases and 195 deaths from covid-19. “The situation in our country is very worrying”, said this Wednesday the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who has warned that “there are hard weeks left”. The autonomous communities have taken measures. Murcia will only allow meetings between partners for the next 14 days. Galicia has brought forward the curfew at 22.00 and the closure of the hotel business at 18.00 and has limited the meetings to four people. La Rioja has isolated Logroño and Extremadura has closed perimeter all the municipalities of the region. With the third wave hitting Europe, Italy will extend the state of emergency until April 30 and ban mobility between regions. Belgium has extended its restrictions until March 1, and Germany is also heading for a further extension of the measures beyond January 31.