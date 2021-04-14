Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The autonomous communities have administered a total of 11,436,073 doses of the covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca until this Wednesday, 362,416 of them in the last 24 hours. This represents 84% ​​of those distributed, which amount to 13,591,805 units. In addition, a total of 3,185,186 people have already received the second dose, 49,095 more than yesterday. This represents 6.7% of the Spanish population. In addition, a total of 8,250,887 people have received at least one dose, 17.4% of Spaniards. The Ministry of Health has notified 10,474 new covid infections and 131 deaths this Wednesday. The incidence rises again to 201 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.