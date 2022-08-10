The Monterrey Football Club is one of the best teams in the current Apertura 2022 tournament, after the first seven days, the team from Victor Manuel Vucetich will seek to stay in the forefront of the general classification when this Friday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. they receive the Rayos de Necaxa on the corresponding date 8.
In this way, we present the most recent and relevant news from the Sultana del Norte group prior to the confrontation in Aguascalientes.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
According to information from TUDNthe Argentine goalkeeper They were Andrada He could debut in the Apertura 2022 on date 8, after on the eve of the start of the tournament he injured his knee in a preparation match.
Just last week he played a match with the Sub-20 and Luis Cardenas He has been in charge of protecting the goal after his absence. That way Vucetich could line him up so that he arrives in good shape for the Clásico Regio on matchday 10.
Rodrigo Aguirre expressed his joy at returning to activity this Friday against precisely his former team, the Uruguayan striker had left the match on date 3 against Atlético de San Luis when he felt discomfort in his knee and since then he had not been able to see action, but against Necaxa surely He will return to the starting lineup.
German Berterame would be the big absentee for the Pandilla match in Aguascalientes and the Argentine striker is in the United States to play this Wednesday, August 10, to play the All Star Game MLS 2022 with the Liga MX team.
The 26-year-old right-back has been with the Monterrey team for four years and works every day to gain the trust of the coaching staff and be able to play more minutes with the team.
At a press conference, the footballer expressed his interest in being able to contribute to the Sultana del Norte club and become a key player in the team.
“We know the competition that the Club handles and the players we have. I know where I am standing and I know who I am competing against, for something I have also been at the Club for so many years. I raise my hand and I am always ready. When it is my turn to play I give my hundred and hopefully later on I will have more continuity. My dream is to consolidate myself in Rayados and with the work day after day I know that the time may come”
– Edson Gutierrez.
“I am always committed, working in the same way from the first day I arrived, maybe I have not had the opportunity or many games in a row, but I am always prepared, raising my hand, I continue working for the group, so that it continues reaching the objectives that we have and whoever has to cover the position I have no doubt that I will do it in the best way if it is my turn”, he assured.
#Latest #news #Monterrey #return #Andrada #Aguirre #Gutiérrez #search #consolidation
Leave a Reply