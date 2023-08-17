The team of Colombian Millionaires They continue with the firm intention of defending their current championship, and now they want to continue adding points in the tournament that has just started in order to consummate the two-time championship.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you the latest news from the millionaire team: next game, Daniel Ruíz returns and the club is the best in Colombia in the world.
Football player Daniel Ruiz He returned to the Millionaires team after spending 6 months on loan in the Brazilian league with Santos.
Although he is not living his best soccer moment, Ruíz is still the most expensive player in the Colombian league. According to information from the portal transfer marktthe value of his letter is around 4.50 million dollars, while the second most valuable is goalkeeper Kevin Mier with 3.20 million dollars.
On the other hand, the next match of Millonarios in the Colombian league will be next Monday, August 21, when they receive the always difficult visit from Once Caldas. Undoubtedly, an attractive match is expected, since the set of Once Caldas has started the contest on the right foot, where so far there are 7 units. Without a doubt, a difficult game for Millos.
Regarding the next match in the Cup, it will be this Thursday when those led by coach Gamero Morillo face off against Atlético Bucaramanga. In the first leg, Millonarios beat their rival 3-1, so now they will seek to seal with a goal that will give them peace of mind to advance to the next round.
Finally, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics updated its ranking with the best teams in the world, where the coffee club is in 29th place, above clubs like Sevilla and Liverpool. Undoubtedly, having achieved the title helped Millonarios to climb the steps.
