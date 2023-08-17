🚨🔙Ⓜ️ This is how Millonarios announces the return of Daniel Ruiz. pic.twitter.com/rODYdrxxGZ — Julian Capera (@JulianCaperaB) August 11, 2023

Although he is not living his best soccer moment, Ruíz is still the most expensive player in the Colombian league. According to information from the portal transfer marktthe value of his letter is around 4.50 million dollars, while the second most valuable is goalkeeper Kevin Mier with 3.20 million dollars.

Heading to the Beautiful City! ✈️Ⓜ️⚽️🔝 This is the group of players traveling to Bucaramanga for the second leg of the 2023 Cup Round of 16. Let’s go Millionaires! 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/tPdw3HojB3 – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) August 16, 2023