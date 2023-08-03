The arrival of John Paul Vargas to the Saints of Brazil it was given practically as a fact, however, at the last moment he fell transfer. What caused the drop in this transfer? Here we tell you.
The Costa Rican defender went to Brazil to carry out the medical examinations and sign his contract with the Albinegros, however, Vargas did not pass the tests due to an injury since last July 22.
The Costa Rican defender will have to report to Millonarios after this operation was cut short.
In other news that links Millonarios and Santos FC, everything seems to indicate that the arrival of Daniel Ruiz is very close. The 21-year-old Colombian midfielder does not count for the Brazilian team and his return to Colombian soccer is cooking.
The player trained in Fortaleza is currently on loan and his relationship with the Brazilian club ends in December 2023. Ruiz would have already reached an agreement with Santos to part ways.
However, Santos FC still needs to pay the outstanding value of the loan so that Ruiz can reach another team. The talented midfielder could return to Millonarios, although it is not ruled out that he goes to another Brazilian club.
After his departure from Atlético Nacional, yerson candelo He was linked with Millonarios, however, he ended up signing with the Ecuadorian Aucas. In a recent interview, the Colombian winger spoke about the approaches he had with the Ambassadors and why he did not join his ranks.
The versatile winger mentioned that there were talks with the Millonarios board, but that an economic agreement could not be reached for him to wear the colors of the Ambassadors for this season.
“Because of the numbers that condition a bit, there was an opening on the part of me, the coaching staff and an attempt was made to mediate the situation, but the numbers did not fit on the part of me and my employer, so we made the decision to wait a bit and take a decision. different decision that was to come to Aucas”
– yerson candelo
