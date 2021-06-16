We review some of the most recent news related to the transfer market at a time when the European Championship is being the protagonist of the world of football.
Alejandro Camano, representative of the two Inter footballers, has attended Radio Colonia and commented on the following: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi who is also representing him. We have to work on the issue of Lautaro, but there is still no clear situation.”
The Spanish-Moroccan winger arrived this season and has a contract until 2025, while the Argentine attacker landed in 2018 and is linked until 2023.
LAST MINUTE | Imminent agreement between Atlético de Madrid and Udinese for De Paul
Atletico de Madrid is one step away from signing Rodrigo De Paul. Negotiations are advanced for him to leave Udinese in the next few days.
The Spanish-French center-back landed in the winter of 2018 at Manchester City and, after being important, has lost weight due to the performance of Rúben Dias and John Stones. According Sports worldHe would like to return to Spain and his favorite team would be FC Barcelona, but the Barça’s financial difficulties would not be an impediment.
Another name located on the starting ramp of Pep Guardiola’s team is that of the Portuguese footballer, who in March 2019 he renewed until 2025. According to Sports world, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid have been interested in him, but the Portuguese would prefer Barcelona.
The Italian goalkeeper ends his contract with AC Milan in 14 days and it has been rumored for weeks that he can join the Parc des Princes. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are hardly any details left for him to be part of the French team until 2026.
The French and the Portuguese end their contract with Manchester United and Juventus, respectively, in 2022. According to Daily Mail, an exchange between clubs could take place although Cristiano Ronaldo would be more attracted to Paris Saint Germain.
The Dutch center-back has made 13 appearances for Manchester City in his first season and has a contract until 2025. The hamstring injury kept him out from December to April, but he struggled to get in afterwards. According to Gazzeta dello Sport, Mourinho would like him to reinforce the rear in AS Roma.
The Spanish striker will continue one more year on loan at the Italian team. The initial agreement was a transfer (10M) with a purchase option (45M) by the footballer owned by Atlético de Madrid, but now he will enter another 10 and lower the option to 35 for the summer of 2022.
Atlético de Madrid seems to have their first incorporation on track to defend the title they won in LaLiga. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Udinese’s request for 40 million euros would be close to being satisfied by the rojiblancos.
The English right-back has a contract until 2023 with the rojiblanco team and, after arriving for 22 million in 2019, now the mattresses are asking for 35 for him. According Sports world, which is echoed by British media, Manchester United’s offer is around 25.
Last summer the English international was close to being signed by the Old Trafford team, but ended up renewing with the third Bundesliga. According Sport1, the Teutons ask for a fixed minimum of 90 million and the red devils they want to give 78 and variables.
